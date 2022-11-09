Amy Duggar Recalls Accidentally Blowing Out the Unity Candle at Her Wedding: 'We Laughed So Hard'

When Amy Duggar thinks about her wedding to husband of seven years Dillon King, one silly memory always comes to mind.

"I accidentally blew out the unity candle," Duggar, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We just went with it. I just said, 'It's ok folks,' in front of 400 people," she recalls. "We laughed so hard about that!"

Duggar and Kingm who are now parents to 3-year-old son Daxton, exchanged vows on Sept. 6, 2015, in a country-chic ceremony on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas.

"This is such a positive moment in our lives," Amy told PEOPLE at the time.

For the pair's rose gold and candlelight nuptials, Duggar wore a sweetheart neckline gown designed by Essense of Australia.

Following the ceremony, the bride changed into a satin rose-gold-hued gown for the reception.

"The lights went down, the disco lights came up. Everybody kicked off their shoes," Amy said. "It went from classy to trashy real quick, which was the best!"

As the party got going, "Everyone was having the time of their lives," she continues. "We broke out the bar as soon as my family left. The champagne was chilled, we had whiskey, mixed drinks, everything. It was so fun."

Amy Duggar/Instagram.

The party went on into the wee hours of the morning.

"It was just a really good celebration," says Amy, who left on back of Dillon's Ducati motorcycle at the end of the night. While she jokes that her guests "were probably hurting the morning after," she and Dillon were on cloud nine.

"He was staring at his ring all morning," she recalls. "We're just so in love."

Looking back, the couple says they will always cherish the moment their marriage became official.

"Being announced Mr. and Mrs. King was our favorite," she says. "A new chapter of our lives had begun!"