Pregnant Amy Duggar Speaks Out After Grandma's Unexpected Death: 'Jesus Took Home a Treasure'

Amy (Duggar) King is heartbroken over the shocking death of her grandmother.

On Sunday, “Grandma” Mary Duggar unexpectedly died, which has left the family (who found fame on TLC’s 19 Kids & Counting) reeling.

“It breaks my heart to write this. My best friend passed away yesterday afternoon,” Amy wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and Mary throughout the years.



“Jesus sure took home a treasure. I’m at a loss for words, shaking as I even type this out. I loved her so much,” continued the former reality star. “She helped raise me, we did everything together. We’ve been on countless trips, we had lunch together 3 times a week, and if we weren’t together we were either texting or calling each other.”

Amy, who is expecting her first child — a baby boy, due this October — with husband Dillon King, said that her grandmother “was so supportive and was so excited to meet our little guy.”

“I just can’t believe she is really gone… thank you for the kind messages and every prayer lifted up for our family and I during this difficult time,” she continued.

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Duggar Shows Off Her 19-Week Baby Bump: ‘I See You!’

Image zoom Amy (Duggar) King and Grandma” Mary Duggar Amy King/ Instagram

Although Amy is devastated that her grandmother is no longer here on earth, she has comfort knowing that she will one day see her again in heaven.

“My heart just hurts and my life will never be the same. Mema you will always be so precious to me and you were such a light who impacted so many lives. You lived joyously, and beautifully..and I will miss you every single day,” she wrote. “I know though you are in perfect peace and we will see you again.”

On Sunday, Jill (Duggar) Dillard — Amy’s cousin and Mary’s granddaughter — announced the somber news to fans.

“My heart breaks. My grandma died suddenly today! She was an amazing woman of God and such a great example to so many!” Dillard wrote alongside a black and white photo of her grandmother sitting with her two sons with with husband Derick Dillard: Israel David, 4, and Samuel Scott, who turns 2 in July.

The touching post continued, “She was a feisty, incredible woman who always took the time to talk about Jesus with everyone she knew! I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble! We miss you so much!!”

News of the matriarch’s passing was first shared by the Duggars on their official Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the post began. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion.”

The tribute continued on to highlight Grandma Duggar’s successes, such as her work as a prime real estate broker and her most important role of all: being “Grandma” to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother.”

The post concluded, “We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”