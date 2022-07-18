Amy Duggar has been outspoken about her cousin Josh Duggar deserving the highest possible sentence for his child pornography charges

Amy Duggar King Say It's 'Ok to Have Huge Boundaries' with Family amid Josh Duggar Legal Drama

Amy Duggar King is speaking out about boundaries.

On Sunday, Amy, 25, shared a post about leaving behind problematic family members after her cousin Josh Duggar's recent sentencing. In doing so, she tweeted out a meme that read: "Them: You can't just block your family members & stop talking to them."

Amy then shared her own opinion on the matter.

"You have to surround yourself with people and especially family who are healthy individuals," she wrote. "Who are healthy examples to your children, who will protect them."

She continued, "It's ok to have huge boundaries if they can't be trusted. Especially those who hide behind religion."

In December 2021, Josh, 34, was convicted on two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced in May to 12 and a half years behind bars.

Amy has shared her thoughts about breaking ties with family members — especially Josh — on multiple occasions.

In an Instagram clip shared after Josh's sentencing, Amy reacted to the time her cousin will have to serve. "I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn't going to be the easiest to prove since it's his first offense in the judge's eyes — which I hate," she said.

"But at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt, exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised," she said. "And honestly, where he's going, I feel like the prisoners are just gonna take care of him."

Before Josh was officially sentenced, Amy penned a letter to the court to ask for fair punishment.

Though the letter didn't officially make it to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, she shared it with PEOPLE. In it, Amy called any "leniency" in the case "an appalling slap in the face to the children already so grievously harmed."