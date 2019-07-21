Pregnant Amy Duggar King Reveals Name of Her First Child: 'We Cannot Wait To Meet You!'

Image zoom Amy (Duggar) King and Dillon King

Amy (Duggar) King couldn’t have chosen a sweeter way to reveal her first child’s name!

The pregnant reality star, who is expecting her first child with husband Dillon King, made an announcement on Saturday, sharing the unique moniker they had chosen for their baby on the way.

“Baby K has a name!!” Amy, 32, wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of her baby boy’s name written in the sand, and enclosed in a heart.

“Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!! You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!” she wrote, adding two blue heart emojis.

To make the announcement even sweeter, in the photo, which was taken on her babymoon trip to Florida, the star’s baby bump can be seen in the bottom of the screen.

Giving her fans an update on her pregnancy, just days earlier the mom-to-be announced that she had entered her third trimester.

“Hello 3rd Trimester!” she wrote on Thursday, alongside a shot of herself on the beach, cradling her baby bump.

“Goodbye Feet! 😋😂” she jokingly added.

She also shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself looking down at her belly while sitting on the white sand.

“28 weeks today!” she captioned the snapshot.

Amy and Dillon first announced their pregnancy news in April, revealing in June that they are expecting a boy, who is due in October.

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

After receiving an outpouring of love following the sex reveal, Amy thanked her followers for their kind messages.

“We just wanted to say thank you for all the sweet comments & messages!! We cannot wait to meet this little ball of energy!! #babyking #happyfeet I was so excited I could hardly sit still!!😂” she captioned a smiling photo of the couple sitting at the foot of a bed as blue feathers were scattered around them.