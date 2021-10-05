Amy Duggar King Opens Up About Surviving Domestic Violence: 'Enough Is Enough'

Amy Duggar King is opening up about her past experiences with abusive relationships for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The former Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars personality shared a lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 1 to share her story with hopes that it would help people with similar experiences.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've just gotten a taste of what abuse can look like," Amy wrote, before describing her abusive relationship with a man she dated prior to meeting her husband.

"We were at a New Years party at some millionaires house and he was telling a story but he wasn't telling the story right so I said 'No, babe, it went like this,' " she wrote.

Amy Duggar King Amy Duggar King | Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty

"Thinking that wouldn't be a big deal to just tell the story right? He asked if we could go talk in the hallway and the second we got away from people he grabbed me by the neck and grabbed my hair and hit my head against the wall several times and told me to never make him look bad again," Amy wrote.

Amy said that the violence didn't end there.

After they returned home from the party, she said she "tried to apologize," but "he became furious broke a vase and then got into his family vault and showed me the ring he had for me and tossed it in the yard."

"I knew I couldn't live with that," she wrote.

Amy also shared that she was dating another "guy who seemed great" and who made her feel "safe" before "one night it switched."

RELATED VIDEO: Josh Duggar Leaves Court with Pregnant Wife Anna After Push to Dismiss His Child Porn Case Fails

"We were watching a movie and randomly he said to me 'I bet you are thinking about another guy right now' and I was like umm no. And he got up and screamed 'DON'T LIE TO ME!!' Broke the dvd, and I was like 'what the hell is wrong with you' and he was like why are you with me?" she recalled.

"He told me nobody ever leaves him. He then became like the freaking hulk & slammed his hand against his large TV and broke it into a million pieces and was throwing things and then raised his first like he was going hit me," she wrote.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," Amy continued, adding, "Imagine the nightmare if I would have married either man?"

Amy has since married Dillon King, and they share son Daxton Ryan, who turns 2 on Saturday.

Amy concluded her post Tuesday by encouraging people to do what they can to escape abusive relationships.

"Abuse starts small, and they figure out what they can get away with and then it leads to more and more and more until they literally cannot stop," she wrote. "If you are married or dating someone who threatens your security in any aspect LEAVE. Escape their wrath and their manipulation and control."