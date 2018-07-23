Amy Duggar King on Becoming a Mentor to Children and Adolescents: 'My Life Has Purpose Now'

Amy Duggar King has found her true calling.

The reality star who appeared on 19 Kids and Counting and Marriage Bootcamp is now dedicating her time to mentoring female adolescents and children.

“I have a heart for kids who are hurting and I just wanted to do my part to make this world and my community a better place,” she says. “My life has meaning and purpose now in a whole new way, and I’m excited for the future!”

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty

King, 31, says her decision to become a mentor came after hearing about the 13 Turpin children who were allegedly abused in their parents’ Perris, California, home.

“I might not be able to reach out to the Turpin children but God gave me 28 young ladies to help encourage, mentor and help them navigate through life,” she says. “There is always hope!”

King is working at Perimeter Health at Woodridge of the Ozarks in Arkansas.

“I’m ready for this new chapter in my life and I’m just so excited to start fresh! I’m not going to be known as a girl from a reality show,” she shared on Instagram. “I’m just going to be myself and they will just know me as Amy, something about that sure feels good!”