Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's 'Grow Baby Grow'-Themed Baby Shower

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and husband Derick Dillard announced in February they are expecting their third child this month

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is ready to be a mom of three!

The former Counting On star celebrated the arrival of her third child, due this month, at a baby shower thrown by mother-in-law Cathy Dillard Byrum, sister-in-law Deena Dillard, aunt Deanna Duggar and cousin Amy (Duggar) King.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, Amy shared several photos on Instagram from the "Grow Baby Grow"-themed bash including a picture of her and Jill smiling together and a family snapshot.

"It was an honor to host your baby shower Jill!! You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on," she captioned the post.

Amy also posted snaps detailing the event's theme from decorative desserts to "Oh Baby" bouquet wildflower mix party favors.

Jill shared pictures of the shower for the new arrival on Facebook last week.

Jill, 31, and husband Derick Dillard, 33, are already parents to sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 4. The couple announced in February they were expecting their third child, a baby boy, after suffering a miscarriage last year.

"I feel so loved and more prepared now for baby boy with all the gifts, prayers & blessings by friends and family (+ several who couldn't attend the party in person) who showered us this weekend in anticipation of our little man's arrival next month," she shared.

Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower Credit: TLC

Though no further information on the guest list was shared, Jill's mom Michelle Duggar and her sisters were seemingly not in attendance at the event.

Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower

Left: Credit: TLC Center: Credit: TLC Right: Credit: TLC

The shower took place a little more than a month after Josh Duggar was sentenced in late May following a December child pornography conviction. (Josh continues to proclaim his innocence, and his legal team plans an appeal.)

Jill and her husband Derick shared a statement on their family blog that they were "neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it's finally over."

Amy Duggar King Spills More Details on Jill Dillard's Baby Shower Credit: TLC

"Yesterday we learned that Josh was given a 151 month sentence in federal prison for his crime of CSAM [child sex abuse material]," their statement read. "The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days."

The couple continued, "The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities. Though some believe Josh should have received a greater sentence and still fewer believe he should have received a lighter sentence, God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity."

"Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior," they wrote. "It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The statement ended with Jill and Derick saying that they hope "Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend."

"If for nothing else, the notoriety of this case has hopefully contributed to the deterrence of potential offenders and will help protect children by decreasing the demand for CSAM," they added. "We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can."

Amy, 35, also issued her own statement to PEOPLE ahead of the sentencing, "I don't think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin."