Amy Duggar and Dillon King Welcome First Child, Son Daxton Ryan

Amy (Duggar) King is a mom!

The reality star, 32, and her husband Dillon King welcomed their first child together, son Daxton Ryan King, via C-section on Wednesday, Oct. 9, PEOPLE confirms. He was born weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches.

“Smooth and easy delivery,” the couple’s photographer Loren Bullard tells PEOPLE. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

Amy and Dillon announced their pregnancy news in April, revealing in June that they were expecting a boy.

Image zoom Amy Duggar and Dillon King with newborn son Daxton Ryan Loren Bullard Photography

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

In July, the couple — who got married in September 2015 — revealed they already had a name picked out for their bundle of joy.

“Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!!” she wrote on Instagram. “You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!”

RELATED: Welcome to the World! All of the Celebrity Babies Who’ve Made Their Debuts in 2019

As for the reason behind the name, “On the King side of the family, all the letters begin with the letter ‘D,'” Dillon said on PEOPLE Now in August. “So we were trying to figure out a ‘D’ name that was different, and we landed on Dax, then Daxton.”

Added Amy: “And then Ryan stands for ‘Little King,’ so it was like, we have to!”

“He’s going to come out wearing sunglasses, like, ‘What’s up, I’m Dax!’ ” Amy joked. “He’s going to have a cool style.”