Amy Duggar and Dillon King Welcome First Child, Son Daxton Ryan

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom!" Amy (Duggar) King previously told PEOPLE

By Emily Strohm
October 09, 2019 07:57 PM

Amy (Duggar) King is a mom!

The reality star, 32, and her husband Dillon King welcomed their first child together, son Daxton Ryan King, via C-section on Wednesday, Oct. 9, PEOPLE confirms. He was born weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches.

“Smooth and easy delivery,” the couple’s photographer Loren Bullard tells PEOPLE. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

Amy and Dillon announced their pregnancy news in April, revealing in June that they were expecting a boy.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King with newborn son Daxton Ryan
Loren Bullard Photography

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

In July, the couple — who got married in September 2015 — revealed they already had a name picked out for their bundle of joy.

“Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!!” she wrote on Instagram. “You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!”

RELATED: Welcome to the World! All of the Celebrity Babies Who’ve Made Their Debuts in 2019

As for the reason behind the name, “On the King side of the family, all the letters begin with the letter ‘D,'” Dillon said on PEOPLE Now in August. “So we were trying to figure out a ‘D’ name that was different, and we landed on Dax, then Daxton.”

Added Amy: “And then Ryan stands for ‘Little King,’ so it was like, we have to!”

“He’s going to come out wearing sunglasses, like, ‘What’s up, I’m Dax!’ ” Amy joked. “He’s going to have a cool style.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.