Amy Duggar Shares Breastfeeding Photo Nearly 4 Weeks After Welcoming Newborn Son: 'The Real Me'

Amy (Duggar) King is getting real about what it’s like to be a new mom.

The 32-year-old reality star shared a candid photo on Tuesday of herself resting and breastfeeding her infant son, Daxton Ryan, who she and husband Dillon King welcomed on Oct. 9. In the caption for the snap, Amy declared that “pretty poses, makeup and photoshoots are great but it’s not real.”

“Life isn’t perfect and I don’t want the people who follow me to think that!” she continued.

“So this is the real me, in real time living my best life! Hot tea in hand, ice water leaned up against me, half dressed and completely worn out! 😂 Mom thanks for the snapshot of me catching some 💤💤’s!” she wrote.

In the photo, little Daxton is snuggled up to his mom, who wears a fuzzy purple robe and has a thick blanket over her lap as she snoozes on the couch.

On her Instagram Story, Amy revealed some of the music that keeps her occupied while breastfeeding.

“Early mornin feeding session,” the 3130 Clothing boutique owner wrote over a slide that showed she was listening to worship singer Justin Fox’s song “Here with You.” In the next slide, Amy posted a snap of her hair swept into a top bun and added a “#MomLife” GIF over the top.

Amy and Dillon welcomed Daxton nearly four weeks ago via C-section. Daxton was born weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 20 inches. At the time, the couple’s photographer Loren Bullard told PEOPLE that Amy had a “smooth and easy delivery.”

Despite the inevitable tiredness brought on by new motherhood, Amy seems to be loving being a parent to Daxton, and has been documenting the first weeks of her parenting journey for her followers on social media.

On Monday, Amy joked that she and Dillon “came out of hibernation” for a family photo shoot, sharing a snapshot of the new family of three taken by Morgan Emery Photography.

“Sorry I’ve been a little MIA lately..actually to be honest I’m not really that sorry!!” Amy continued in the caption for the photo, in which she holds Daxton, wrapped up in a white blanket, while Dillon wraps his arms around both of them.

“I’m a new mama and I am just soaking it all in! His smiles, running on 2 hours of sleep, the late night diaper changes, early morning feedings and just how perfect he is! Everything else can just wait…for a little while longer, until then I’ll be over just loving on this lil guy.”

“Hibernation” didn’t keep the trio from celebrating Halloween last week, and Amy dressed up her tiny tot in a holiday-themed onesie for the occasion.

“He’s just so spooktakular! My lil ghostest with the mostest! We hope you have a fa-boo- lous Howl-oween!!🎃🕷” she wrote alongside the snap.