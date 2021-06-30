Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard "liked" Amy Duggar King's Instagram post about the show being canceled after 11 seasons

Amy Duggar Addresses Counting On Cancellation: 'I Stand with the Network in This Decision'

Amy Duggar King has weighed in on TLC's decision to cancel Counting On.

After the network ended the show after 11 seasons on Tuesday, Amy — who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's niece and made appearances on TLC — addressed the news in an Instagram post.

"@TLC- thank you for the ride🎢 I'll treasure the memories, always," she wrote alongside a series of photos, seemingly from her time on the show.

"Also, I stand with the network in this decision!" added Amy, 34.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard's husband Derick Dillard, who previously appeared on the series, was among the thousands of fans who "liked" Amy's post.

On Tuesday, TLC confirmed to PEOPLE that it "will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," adding that "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

amy duggar, jill dillard Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; D Dipasupil/Getty Images

amy duggar Credit: Amy Duggar/Instagram

In April, the Duggar family made headlines once again when Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest son Josh Duggar was arrested and found himself at the center of another scandal.

That month, Josh pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was released from jail one week after his April arrest.

On Tuesday, a federal judge pushed Josh's trial to Nov. 30, according to federal court records. It was originally set to begin on July 6.

Counting On premiered on TLC in 2015 and served as a spinoff series to 19 Kids and Counting, which ran from 2008 to 2015. The spinoff was created amid the past molestation controversy surrounding Josh.

Last summer, Amy discussed her estranged relationship with the Duggar family, explaining in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that although "things are definitely different," she was "happy" for everyone.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we're all just doing things differently," said Amy.