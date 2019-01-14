It's a Tie?! Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette Both Win Best Actress at Critics' Choice Awards

It’s a tie!

Both Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette scored a Critics’ Choice Award for best actress in a limited series on Sunday night.

Adams, 44, was called to the stage first for her role in Sharp Objects by visibly surprised presenters Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. When she made it to the stage, Adams yelled out, “I want the other girl up here. The other woman! Can I read it?”

That’s when she announced Arquette as the second winner, for her performance in Escape at Dannemora.

The crowd roared with excitement as the ladies embraced before giving their acceptance speeches.

“I actually can’t think of a more beautiful thing than a tie, because there really isn’t a winner when we get to do such great work and we have such wonderful opportunities,” Adams said. “I’m overwhelmed. I have so many people to thank, but I don’t want to take it up.”

Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Arquette, 50, was also overwhelmed with gratitude. “I want to thank Ben Stiller — our incredible, courageous director who really let us explore and remove the yoke from my neck that I felt I’ve carried my whole career of, ‘But is she likable?’ Thank you for taking that off my neck. It was really heavy for me to carry that long,” she said.

“Thank you Showtime for this. A lot of friends of mine who might be bigger body type said, ‘Thank you. For once in my life, I got to see a bigger boned woman or a different body type woman be sexual, unapologetic and not have it be a fetish or a joke,” Arquette said of her character Tilly Mitchell.

Both women were also nominated in the same category at the 2019 Golden Globes, where Arquette was the winner.

Arquette also spoke of her character during her Golden Globes acceptance speech, explaining she was given multiple sets of false teeth to portray her role.

“How many f—– up teeth does a person need? I was born with f—– up teeth!” Arquette joked.

She later apologized for her language in a press room: “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, I know! You can’t take it back, can you? I didn’t plan that. It was an unplanned f-bomb… this is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me.”

The 24th Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, are airing live on the CW.