Amie Harwick's Brother Demands Wendy Williams Apologize for Price Is Right Joke About Her Death

Amie Harwick‘s brother Chris has spoken out against Wendy Williams.

After Williams appeared to make light of Amie’s death on-air earlier this week, Chris demanded a public apology from the talk show host, telling Fox News on Wednesday that Williams’ comment and gesture about his sister’s ruled homicide was “extremely distasteful.”

“Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about,” he said in a statement. “This is a difficult time for my family and for Wendy Williams to make light of this tragedy is very upsetting to us and extremely distasteful.”

“My sister worked tirelessly for domestic violence victims and women’s rights,” he continued. “Wendy Williams should apologize publicly to my family for her comment.”

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Amie, the ex-fiancée of Drew Carey, fell to her death on Saturday from a balcony after being allegedly attacked by an ex-boyfriend.

On Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams, 55, referenced the crime and then proclaimed to her audience, “Come on down!” — the signature phrase Carey uses as host of The Price Is Right.

Williams also tilted her head to the floor as though she was watching someone fall. The audience was seemingly stunned into an awkward silence, and Williams continued the show. Swift backlash ensued on social media, with many demanding that Williams apologize for the crack.

Williams has not publicly addressed the controversy, and it’s not the first time she has come under fire recently. Earlier this month, she apologized after sparking outrage for telling gay men to “stop wearing [women’s] skirts and our heels.”

Amie, a popular Hollywood sex and family therapist, died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner announced on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Medical Examiner also told PEOPLE there was “evidence of manual strangulation,” ruling her death a homicide. She was 38.

Hours after the assault on Saturday, police arrested Amie’s former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, in Playa Del Rey. He was charged with murder, police said in a press release.

Pursehouse, 41, was released on a $2 million bond on Tuesday, according to court records obtained by Page Six, and his court date has been set for March 10.

Before her death, Amie had previously been granted two restraining orders against Pursehouse.

Carey, 61, spoke out about his ex’s death in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, calling her a “positive force in the world” and saying he was “overcome with grief” over the tragic situation.

He also shared a petition on Twitter, “Justice 4 Amie,” seeking to update laws for victims of domestic violence. The petition proposes that California lawmakers should prevent restraining orders from having an expiration date and require stalkers/abusers to take mandatory in-person, long term counseling.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.