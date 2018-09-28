Congratulations are in order for Adrianne Curry and Matthew Rhode!

On Sept. 15, the couple eloped in a Game of Thrones-inspired wedding at Glacier National Park in Montana and only had their wedding photographer join them.

Curry — who called the wedding “one of the best weekends of my life” — shared the exciting news in a lengthy post on her blog and explained why they chose to keep the ceremony small and private.

“The stress and agony of wedding planning is just not for me,” the America’s Next Top Model winner wrote. “We wanted an intimate and meaningful wedding. People opposed our career changes, our life changes, etc. It made sense to just do the thing in a personal way and save for our future.”

Curry also poked fun at her second marriage, jokingly adding: “Also, how many a— get married multiple times throwing a wedding? At a certain point, spare everyone your damn bulls—, lol.”

Photographer Brooke Stevens-Patrick — who also served as the couple’s officiant — captured many romantic moments throughout their special day, several of which were shared on Curry’s blog and social media accounts.

Some of those shots included the couple delivering their vows and walking through the scenic park holding hands and kissing.

For the celebration, Curry relied on her close friend who owns Castle Corsetry to help create her dream dress: a champagne-colored gown inspired by GOT character Daenerys’ Qarth dress.

“I had always been obsessed with it,” Curry explained. “The metal work looked elvish. Also, the Grecian flow of it was always something I envied and wish I had in my closet.”

She also added matching gold accessories to the look and contrasted the light-colored dress with a bouquet of vibrant red and orange flowers. Rhode, on the other hand, kept it casual with khakis, a blue button-up shirt, and a gray vest.

While the wedding’s theme was clearly inspired by the Emmy Award-winning series, Curry revealed that the couple’s vows factored in another similar fantasy film franchise.

“Without knowing it, we both quoted The Lord Of The Rings in our vows,” she says of the ceremony that left her “shaking” with joy. “Our exchange was perfectly nerdy. I also tossed in some Watchmen, Harry Potter and loads of Game Of Thrones quotes.”

The couple finished their day with an intimate stroll through the national park, a candlelit dinner, and a personalized “House of Rhode” cake. They even had their first dance in the hotel room “between the bed and desk” accompanied by an iPod speaker and rose petals.

Curry and Rhode — who works as a voiceover actor — were engaged for a year before getting married. They currently live together in Montana.

This is Curry’s second marriage. She was previously married to The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight from 2006-2011.

Curry, then 23, met Knight, then 48, when they filmed the fourth season of VH1’s The Surreal Life in 2004.

VH1 chronicled the couple’s courtship on another reality show, My Fair Brady. Knight proposed to Curry in the show’s season finale.