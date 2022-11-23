'America's Got Talent' Stars Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass Get Married at Las Vegas Chapel

The Clairvoyants' Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are officially married!

The Austrian magician and mentalist duo, who were runner-ups on season 11 of America's Got Talent, on Oct. 30 at exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

"We're famous for our secrets, so we didn't tell anyone we planned to get married in Las Vegas," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"It was just the two of us, our little dog Mr. Koni Hundini and a very good friend who was the witness," they continue. "After the wedding, we flew to Austria, where our family and friends live and told everyone about what had just happened. It felt like a honeymoon in our home country! Everyone was so happy and celebrated with us."

ANART Photo

The couple, who performed 500 shows with America's Got Talent Live at the Luxor Hotel, says they've talked about eloping for a long time. After living in Las Vegas for the last year, they fell in love with the city — and ultimately knew it was where they wanted to exchange "I do's."

"It was the right time and the right place," says the pair. "Definitely the cherry on top."

Eleven years ago, the newlyweds first met at a TV show in Austria where Ten was performing as a magician and van Tass as a dancer. "We both figured out pretty quickly that we have a very special connection. Since then, we've enjoyed every moment together," they said.

ANART Photo

Since their 12-show run on AGT, the pair has performed on Broadway in New York, at the Apollo Theater in London as well as at the Opera House in Vienna and Sydney.

"It feels so amazing to share our love for each other and passion for performing while entertaining people all over the world."

To kick off their wedding day, the couple took a flying trapeze class before changing into their wedding attire and exchanging traditional vows. "Our favorite part was when we said our vows and put the rings on each other's fingers. It was a very intimate and emotional moment."

ANART Photo

Following the ceremony, they drove to downtown Las Vegas where they had pizza and took photos on historic Fremont Street. Later that evening, the couple had dinner at Spago by Wolfgang Puck at the Bellagio next to the fountains. "Wolfgang is also originally from Austria so it was nice to have some traditional Schnitzel and other specialties."

For dessert, they drank rose champagne and shared chocolate soufflé.

"It's a wonderful feeling," says the couple. "We've spent the past nine years with each other almost 24/7, so we kind of already had the feeling of being married. But taking this step and wearing our rings is very special."

ANART Photo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple capped off their wedding night with their first dance at home to a song by Austrian musician Hubert von Goisern. "His music has accompanied us since the day we met."