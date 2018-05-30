America's Got Talent's Mel B Tearfully Mourns Late Father During Trio's Tribute to Their Late Mother

One performance during the America’s Got Talent premiere hit home for judge Mel B.

The Spice Girls band member broke down in tears during sibling band We Three’s heartfelt tribute to their late mother, who unexpectedly died from cancer in 2015. Drummer Joshua, 27, bassist Bethany, 24, and lead singer Manny, 21, from Oregon performed an original ballad, titled “Heaven’s Not Too Far Away,” written from the perspective of their mother.

“It’s about our mother who passed away from cancer two years ago and it’s a song written from her perspective kind of talking to us in her last month,” they told judge Simon Cowell before performing.

“Mom, she had a beautiful voice but in 2015 she had severe back pain. She went to the doctor and they found large masses throughout her body and she was diagnosed with Stage 4 carcinoma cancer,” Bethany said. “We had a kind of shocking four months with her before she passed which was way shorter than we were expecting. Very quick.”

“We stayed really close, we did everything together, until her last breath we were there,” they said.

Waiting in the wings was the sibling trio’s father, who was noticeably emotional with host Tyra Banks, whose eyes were also tearing up.

During the routine, Mel B, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, could be seen wiping away her tears and taking deep breaths as her emotions came over her. And the audience felt the powerful feelings as well, as We Three received a standing ovation from the crowd and from judges Mel B, Cowell, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

“I lost my father over a year ago to cancer. I just felt him, I’m shaking,” Mel B said before she had to step down from the judging panel to recollect herself.

What a moving performance, you are all incredible! — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) May 30, 2018

“We feel so blessed to have been able to honor our Mom on such an amazing platform,” We Three tweeted on Tuesday.

Brown announced her father Martin’s death in March 2017, revealing in an Instagram post that he passed away after a five-year fight with multiple myeloma. He was 63.

“I just wanted one last hug for you and to no [sic] how much I really love you #ripdad #daddysgirl,” she wrote in August 2017.

When her father died, America’s Got Talent canceled two days of filming due to Mel B’s family emergency according to TMZ.

America’s Got Talent premieres on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.