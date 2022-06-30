America's Got Talent Winners: Where Are They Now?
From Terry Fator to Grace VanderWaal, here's what America's Got Talent winners have been up to since the competition show's debut season in 2006
Bianca Ryan, Season 1
Bianca Ryan was the first-ever winner of America's Got Talent in 2006. At just 11 years old at the time of her audition, the singer blew the judges away with her rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" by Jennifer Hudson.
Since nabbing the $1 million dollar prize, Ryan underwent surgery due to paralyzed vocal cords, resulting in a 10-year hiatus from singing.
After her recovery, Ryan returned to the stage to compete on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020. She's also toured and performed at various venues for events.
Most recently, she sang "The National Anthem" at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of boxing match with Jake Paul.
Currently, the singer continues to create and release music — often sharing her work on Spotify and social media.
Terry Fator, Season 2
Terry Fator was the season 2 winner of AGT in 2007. His knack for ventriloquism combined with his spot-on singing impressions wowed viewers, resulting in Fator earning the $1 million dollar prize.
Since his stint in the competition, the ventriloquist has returned to the AGT stage numerous times as a guest act over the years. In addition, he's had residencies at the Las Vegas Hilton and The Mirage, performing in front of millions.
Currently, Fator and his puppet friends headline their own new show titled Who's the Dummy Now at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in Vegas.
Neal E. Boyd, Season 3
Neal E. Boyd was the season 3 winner of AGT in 2008. The opera singer left the crowd on their feet during his audition when he sang a powerful rendition of Puccini's "Nessun Dorma."
Since winning the grand prize at the end of the competition and earning a headlining spot at MGM's Grand Garden Arena in Vegas, Boyd released album My American Dream in 2009 — and even ran for Missouri House of Representatives, twice!
Sadly, Boyd passed away in 2018 at the age of 42.
"We are very saddened to hear that one of our AGT family members, Neal E. Boyd, has passed away," AGT said in a statement following his death. "Our hearts are with Neal's loved ones during this difficult time.
Kevin Skinner, Season 4
Kevin Skinner was the season 4 winner of AGT in 2009. The country singer impressed the judges and crowd with his shocking audition of Garth Brooks' "If Tomorrow Never Comes."
Not long after crushing the competition and a headlining a show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, the chicken catcher-turned-country star released his album Long Ride in 2010.
Since then, the country musician has largely remained out of the public eye with little details known about his current life now.
Michael Grimm, Season 5
Michael Grimm was the season 5 winner of AGT in 2010. The blues guitarist and singer's seamless audition of an original song, titled "You Don't Know Me," left the judges speechless while the crowd roared.
Since clinching the win, Grimm headlined the first-ever AGT tour. He also returned to the stage as a guest act and participated in AGT: The Champions season 2 in 2020, among releasing several albums in between.
Currently, Grimm continues to put out music and travel to perform shows. Most recently, he released The Red Album and has embarked on a summer tour across the country.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Season 6
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was the season 6 winner of AGT in 2011. After receiving a "Yes" from all three judges following his show-stopping performance of Bono and Frank Sinatra's "I've Got You Under My Skin," the singer went on to dominate the competition.
After winning the grand prize and landing a headlining show at Caesar's Palace in Vegas, Murphy Jr. released That's Life in 2011, his debut album which reached No. 1 on the Billboard jazz charts.
Currently, the singer continues to create music and tours all over the country. He also uses his platform to give back, donating to charities and offering scholarship opportunities.
Olate Dogs, Season 7
Father-son duo, Richard and Nicholas Olate, were the season 7 winners of AGT in 2012. But it wasn't just them alone! They were joined by their pups to form an unforgettable group known as "The Olate Dogs."
The barking bunch performed unbelievable tricks in sync with music and choreography, leading to their victory.
Since securing the $1 million dollar prize and headlining The Palazzo in Vegas, The Olate Dogs went on to perform around the country. They also partnered with the Humane Society.
After taking their Circus Royal Spectacular show on the road, they've kept a low profile since 2018 — the last time the group posted on Instagram.
Kenichi Ebina, Season 8
Kenichi Ebina was the season 8 winner of AGT in 2013. The dancer dazzled the judges and left the audience's jaws on the ground with his mesmerizing, Matrix-like audition.
After out-dancing the competition and winning the show, including a headlining act in Vegas, Ebina returned to the stage to compete in AGT: The Champions in 2019.
Since then, the dancer has gone on to perform around the world, from Japan to Dubai. Currently, he continues to put on shows around the country, in addition to teaching and choreographing.
Mat Franco, Season 9
Mat Franco was the season 9 winner of AGT in 2014. He blew the judges and audience's minds with his unbelievable magic, unexplainable illusions and masterful card tricks.
Since becoming the first magician to win the competition, he's had a residency at The LINQ Hotel in Vegas since 2015, in addition to making guest appearances on AGT over the years.
While he continues to deceive audiences live, he currently brings the magic to viewers from afar through his constant posts on social media.
Paul Zerdin, Season 10
Paul Zerdin was the season 10 winner of AGT in 2015. The ventriloquist cracked spectators up with his comedic back-and-forth banter with his little puppet pal.
Since becoming the first contestant to receive the coveted Golden Buzzer from one of the judges — his was the first season it was introduced on the show — Zerdin went on to nab the $1 million dollar prize and slot a headlining show in Vegas.
While Zerdin returned to the competition to take part in AGT: The Champions in 2019, the ventriloquist is currently embarking on his own show, Paul Zerdin Hands Free, touring in his native United Kingdom.
Grace VanderWaal, Season 11
Grace VanderWaal was the season 11 winner of AGT in 2016. At 12 years old, the original artist stole the hearts of America with her ukulele skills, sweet voice and powerful lyrics.
After the artist received a Golden Buzzer for her audition, she forged through the competition, claiming the $1 million dollar prize and a headlining show in Vegas.
After her time on the show, she released her debut album, Just the Beginning, in 2016. Vanderwaal has also pursued other ventures, signing with IMG models and starring in the Disney+ original, Stargirl, and its recent sequel, Hollywood Stargirl.
Darci Lynne Farmer, Season 12
Darci Lynne was the season 12 winner of AGT in 2017. She amazed the judges and viewers in more ways than one: first with her jaw-dropping ventriloquism and second with her singing voice.
The singing puppeteer not only received the Golden Buzzer but pushed through the competition to victory. She also placed second in AGT: The Champions two years later.
Since becoming the first female ventriloquist to win AGT, Lynne has toured across the United States performing alongside her quirky band of puppet friends.
She has also tried her hand in acting, appearing in a few films and TV shows in recent years.
Shin Lim, Season 13
Shin Lim was the season 13 winner of AGT in 2018. The magician boggled audiences with his card tricks and fantastical illusions.
Not only did Lim snag the victory in 2018, but he became the first person to win the competition twice after claiming victory on AGT: The Champions the following year.
Since his time on AGT, the magician has made appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and more.
Currently, Lim has a residency at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas where he continues to showcase his remarkable talent.
Kodi Lee, Season 14
Kodi Lee was the season 14 winner of AGT in 2019. The talented musician, who is blind and autistic, captured the hearts of America with his piano skills and vocal expertise.
After becoming the fourth contestant to receive the Golden Buzzer, Lee went on to win the entire competition — earning the $1 million dollar prize and a headlining show in Vegas.
Currently, he continues to play for audiences at AGT's live show at the Luxor in Vegas.
Brandon Leake, Season 15
Brandon Leake was the season 15 winner of AGT in 2020. The spoken word poet moved the audience with his emotion and meaningful words.
Since winning the $1 million dollar prize, a new car, and a show in Vegas, Leake released Unraveling, a published collection of deep and moving poems.
Currently, he showcases his talent and shares his stories in AGT's live Vegas residency show.
Dustin Tavella, Season 16
Dustin Tavella was the season 16 winner of AGT in 2021. He not only stunned audiences with his magic, but captivated them through his engaging storytelling.
Since winning the prize trifecta after dominating the competition, Tavella is currently headlining the AGT's Luxor residency in Vegas.