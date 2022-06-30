America's Got Talent Winners: Where Are They Now?

Bianca Ryan was the first-ever winner of America's Got Talent in 2006. At just 11 years old at the time of her audition, the singer blew the judges away with her rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" by Jennifer Hudson.

Since nabbing the $1 million dollar prize, Ryan underwent surgery due to paralyzed vocal cords, resulting in a 10-year hiatus from singing.

After her recovery, Ryan returned to the stage to compete on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020. She's also toured and performed at various venues for events.

Most recently, she sang "The National Anthem" at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of boxing match with Jake Paul.

Currently, the singer continues to create and release music — often sharing her work on Spotify and social media.