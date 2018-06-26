America's Got Talent Winner Neal E. Boyd Was Found Dead by His Mother: Report

America’s Got Talent winner Neal E. Boyd’s mother was reportedly the one to find his body after his death earlier this month.

The opera singer was at his mom Esther Rogers Boyd’s home in Sikeston, Missouri, when she went into his room to check on him, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

According to the outlet, she called 911 after she was unable to wake him. Boyd, who won the third season of the reality competition show in 2008, was found by responding officers in bed with a sleep apnea mask on his face. Attempts to perform CPR were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead. He was 42.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and no illegal drugs found at the scene, according to TMZ.

Boyd was reportedly cremated the day after his death; no autopsy was performed.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Neal E. Boyd Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Boyd died at his mother’s home.

“Neal was on a CPAP machine and when EMS got there, they put the monitor on him and confirmed he was deceased,” the coroner said, adding that Boyd “had some medical issues.”

“He had heart failure, kidney failure and some liver disease,” he explained. “Just a number of things were wrong with him, and ultimately that’s what led to his demise.”

Amick said given Boyd’s medical history, “there was no reason” to perform an autopsy.

“He had a number of health issues, and a lot of that would be attributed to Neil’s weight,” said Amick.

Boyd was previously badly injured after getting into a car crash in 2017 when he blacked out behind the wheel, according to TMZ.

In an interview with the Southeast Missourian published in February, Boyd described the crash as being “a very, very, very bad wreck,” adding that he “shattered a lot of bones and shattered my hip, which has left me almost unable to use that leg for now.”

The singer added that in addition to focusing on his “slow” recovery, he was writing “uplifting” music for a new album, which was scheduled to be released in 2019.