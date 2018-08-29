Us the Duo broke down in tears over becoming parents to their baby girl on the way.

On Tuesday’s quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent, the singing duo, who wed in 2012, dedicated an original song to their first child, who is due in October.

“Hearing the heartbeat for the first time, oh my gosh, as musician’s we get to hear so many beautiful sounds but by far that is my favorite sound that I’ve ever heard,” Carissa Alvarado said as she and husband Michael wiped tears from their eyes during an ultrasound appointment that aired before their stage performance.

“Having a baby come into this world changes the way I think about things,” Michael said. “Being a musician definitely has ups and downs financially, you never know when a paycheck is going to come.”

Carissa, who is currently 7½ months along, added, “That’s why America’s Got Talent is so important to us. This baby is coming whether we are stable or not.”

WOWW!! We just finished performing live on @AGT!! To our future baby girl (whenever you’re old enough to read this tweet), we hope we made you proud! #AGT pic.twitter.com/w1iPdWH7YW — Us The Duo (@UsTheDuo) August 29, 2018

The parents-to-be wrote the song “Like I Did with You” specifically for their new addition.

“Tonight we are singing a song about our baby. The song talks about me wanting the baby to be just like her because I know as soon as I hold the baby in my arms and I’m going to look into her eyes and fall in love with her just like I did with her mama,” Michael said.

And the judges were equally emotional, as Heidi Klum and Mel B applauded the pair.

“The cutest couple, so sweet and loving,” Klum said as the Spice Girl added, “I loved that you wrote the song to your baby, I’m emotional.”

Us the Duo first announced their baby news in April on their popular YouTube channel. And in an AGT episode that aired in July, before they moved on to the live rounds, Carissa and Michael revealed that they were expecting.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.