The America’s Got Talent trapeze couple is explaining exactly what happened when their stunt took a (literal) downward turn on Tuesday’s show.

Mary and Tyce, the husband and wife trapeze team of Duo Transcend, initially wowed the judges as they performed gravity-defying tricks high above the stage, which was on fire throughout their act. But on their final big trick, Tyce blindfolded himself as he hung upside down and prepared to catch his wife. Mary then fell backward so Tyce could catch her by her ankles, but she slipped through his grip, falling heavily to the floor.

“Well, we wanted to step up our act, so we added some new elements that we’ve never worked with before with the fire and a blindfold,” Mary told Entertainment Tonight. “In practice, everything went fine, and then during the audition, the worst possible thing happened.”

“We have a music cue that I’m waiting for, but I also give Mary a verbal cue,” said Tyce, who suffers from keratoconus, a progressive eye disease. “What happens is, when she falls, when she lets go, I have to place my hands directly in the right spot to catch her feet at the right time or I miss her.”

Mary noted that the fall was the result of “a mix of things.”

“The people were screaming so loud, which, they were supporting us. It was nice that they were clapping for us, but I couldn’t hear Tyce,” she told the outlet. “The trapeze got a little bit of swing, the fire, so we both were sweatier than usual. But even if you took that away, there’s still the possibility that that could happen. So, it’s just something that happened.”

Added Tyce, “You can see in the video, she was already gone, but I have this, like, last effort to still try and get her. And that feeling is just terrifying. I mean, it was miserable. I felt like it lasted so long. It was really uncomfortable.”

As Mary plunged to the ground, audiences and judges could be heard screaming. More horrifying was that her mother and 2-year-old son, Jaxx, were watching from the audience and, fearing the worst, the visibly distressed grandmother grabbed the little boy close before covering her face.

Fortunately, Mary landed on a heavy safety mat ensuring her fall was painful but not as horrific as it appeared.

“The feeling is just gut-wrenching,” Tyce said of her fall. “It still makes me sick, when I think about it.”

Mary, who said she “completely blacked out” after the fall, immediately got up to show her husband and family that she was safe.

“When I hit and realized I was okay, first thing I wanted to do was get up and let everybody else know I was okay. My mom was there, our [2-year-old] son was there and I knew that Tyce was probably really worried about me. I just wanted to show that I was okay,” said Mary.

Despite the fall, judge Simon Cowell told the couple they would be moving forward to the live rounds at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. “Well done, congratulations,” said Cowell.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.