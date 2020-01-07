America's Got Talent: The Champions Returns After Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union’s AGT Exits

The America’s Got Talent franchise is back on air amid amid the drama surrounding Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough‘s exits from the show.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, a spin-off of the original hit NBC talent competition series, returned Monday night. While Champions features a different set of judges than on the original series, Heidi Klum joined the spin-off for season 2 after she and Mel B were replaced by Hough and Union for season 14 of America’s Got Talent.

The show went on business as usual, with no mention of the scandal on the flagship series.

News broke on Nov. 22 that Union, 47, and Hough, 31, would not be returning for AGT‘s 15th season. The announcement stirred up a controversy over Union’s reported allegations of racial insensitivities on set.

A Nov. 26 report by Variety claimed that while working on the show, Union expressed concerns over a joke allegedly made by guest judge Jay Leno that was later edited out of the episode.

The report also claimed both Union and Hough said they were subjected to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance, sources alleged in Variety‘s report. In one instance, Union reportedly said she was told her ever-changing hairstyles were “too black” for AGT‘s audience, while Hough reportedly said she received constant criticism on her hair, makeup and wardrobe.

In a statement to the publication at the time, Hough denied that she had a negative experience on the show and said she was “happy to continue my working relationship with NBC.”