Shin Lim, Paul Potts and More Return to Compete in America's Got Talent: The Champions

November 15, 2018

Some familiar faces are returning to the America’s Got Talent stage.

After making history on past seasons of the hit NBC competition show, a handful of the most memorable acts are returning to for another tournament of talent in the new spin-off America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the first round of Champions.

AGT‘s latest winner Magician Shin Lim will once again dazzle the crowd, while the 2007 winner from across the pond at Britain’s Got Talent, Paul Potts, will try to serenade his way back to the top with his opera singing.

And contortionist Sofie Dossi will once again go head-to-head with fellow AGT 2016 competitors and knife throwers, the Deadly Games.

The new spin-off will feature the star-studded judges panel from America’s Got Talent — Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — while Terry Crews will take over hosting duties. 

“This is the Olympics of talent,” Cowell said in a promo for the show.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres Jan. 7 on NBC.

