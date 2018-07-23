America's Got Talent's 'Boy Wonder from Berlin' Promises to Wow Simon Cowell — See His Performance

Fill up your steins and put on your best alpine hat, because the self-proclaimed “Boy Wonder from Berlin” is back at it on America’s Got Talent‘s next round of judge cuts.

Hans, the spirited accordionist who made it through his audition for AGT season 13 after performing Tina Turner‘s “Proud Mary” with his accordion, dance moves, and ability to do the splits while balanced on two chairs, will try to once again win over the judges — Simon Cowell, in particular — with his latest whimsical showcase.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek, we get a look-ahead at what’s to come from the buzzy contestant, and it looks like fans of his first appearance on AGT will not be disappointed.

After Cowell asks him how he plans to “change things up” and keep the judges and audiences interested, Hans coyly teases, “Simon, I am just a little German boy, standing in front of a music mogul, asking him to love me.”

“You better prepare yourself, Simon,” he adds. “You are going to see something you’ve never seen before.”

Indeed, with his trusty instrument, a pair of stockings (or should we say, lederhosen) and two high-stepping assistants with umbrellas, he puts on one unforgettable rendition of “It’s Raining Men.” The bit leaves the judge’s panel — including guest judge Olivia Munn, as well as Heidi Klum, Mel B, Howie Mandel, the crowd, and perhaps most importantly of all, Cowell himself — grinning from ear to ear.

So, will the quintet decide to give him the green light to entertain us all some more, or will they say “auf wiedersehen”? Stay tuned to find out!

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.