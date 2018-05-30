Georgia Teen, 14, Wows AGT's Simon Cowell with Emotional Rap About Her Father Who Died Due to Gun Violence

Simon Cowell may not know a lot about rap music, but he does know a talent when he sees one.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 48, showed his full support behind 14-year-old rapper Flau’jae from Savannah, Georgia during Monday’s premiere after she wowed not only him and fellow panelists Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B but the entire audience with her audition.

“I’m a rapper, I rap. My father, he was a rapper. He died before I was born so he couldn’t fulfill his dream but that’s what I’m here to do,” Flau’jae told the crowd before her performance of the original song titled, “Guns Down.”

The teenager’s father, Camouflage, who was also an aspiring rapper, died at age 20 after he was shot in what Flau’jae described as a “rivalry.”

“When I listened to my father’s music, it inspired me to make my own,” the young girl said. “Tonight I have my father behind me, I’m ready to take over the world.”

Many of the lyrics in Flau’jae’s composition moved viewers and audiences as she said, “If he would’ve been put that gun down/ Then he would’ve been here right now/ Everybody put your guns down.”

And Flau’jae received a roaring standing ovation from the crowd as well as Cowell, Mandel, Klum and Mel B.

“Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I do know talent. Right now I believe we are witnessing the start of somebody’s career big time,” Cowell said to Flau’jae.

“This has been my favorite audition by a clear mile today,” he added, before he got up from the panel’s table to hug Flau’jae backstage. “That was amazing, what you did was so important,” he said.

Klum also referenced the recent acts of gun violence in the past few months.

“It is a crazy world that we’re living in right now. And at the same time, I am so happy that there’s a 14-year-old girl like you who is writing a song like that because so many kids are listening. Thank you so much,” the model and mother of four said.

Ten people, including students, were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on May 18. Three months prior, 17 people were killed in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

America’s Got Talent premieres on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.