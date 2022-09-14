'America's Got Talent' Crowns a New Champion! Lebanese Dance Troupe The Mayyas Win Season 17

The Mayyas, who earned Sofía Vergara's Golden Buzzer, beat out the other 10 finalists, including singer Drake Milligan, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, AI group Metaphysic, and country trio Chapel Hart

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 11:16 PM
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Finale Results” Episode 1720 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mayyas, Kristy Sellars -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)
The Mayyas. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

America's Got Talent has crowned its newest winner!

After weeks of competition, The Mayyas were named the competition series' champion of season 17. With the grand prize, the Lebanese female dance troupe takes home the $1 million prize and a headlining show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Mayyas first caught America's attention during their show-stopping audition, which prompted judge Sofía Vergara to press her Golden Buzzer.

During the live shows, the group delivered another hypnotizing dance routine that fellow judge and executive producer Simon Cowell predicted would "change the world."

"They're Vegas ready — I would go and watch them," fellow judge Heidi Klum told PEOPLE shortly after the live show performance. "I think they're incredible. It's the costumes. It's like, wow moments. It's like memorizing, it's haunting. They hypnotize you in a way."

"I think that by far, for me personally, it is probably the most impressive, wonderful act I have seen in my years on this show," judge Howie Mandel added. "It's not like anything you can describe. It was amazing. It was just beautiful and mesmerizing and hypnotizing and powerful. Then take into account where they're from and what the culture is, and what they're up against and what women are up against anyhow, all over the world. They need to be the poster people for female empowerment."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC

Of the positive reception, the group's founder, Nadim Cherfan, previously PEOPLE: "[It's] absolutely unbelievable. We need to swallow. We couldn't swallow these feelings, yet hearing these comments from these judges gave us a really huge boost of confidence."

On Wednesday, the group delivered another top-notch performance for the finale. Cherfan later told PEOPLE they couldn't feel more "proud of ourselves" for all they had accomplished.

"Every moment of this experience was really memorable, from the Golden Buzzer to the semifinals to now the finals," he said. "It's not about the title anymore. It's about a huge bigger message for our people to make them believe in themselves and to give hope to our country who is going into a dark time."

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Auditions” Episode 1704 -- Pictured: Mayyas -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
The Mayyas on America's Got Talent. Trae Patton/NBC

Prior to announcing the results at Wednesday's finale, excitement was at an all-time high.

The Black Eyed Peas and AGT alums Light Balance opened the show with an electric number, before the judges and host Terry Crews raved about the final performances of the season 17 finalists.

The top 11 acts — The Mayyas, magician Nicolas Ribs, singer Sara James, artificial intelligence (AI) group Metaphysic, saxophonist Avery Dixon, country group Chapel Hart, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, magician Yu Hojin, comedian Mike E. Winfield, country singer Drake Milligan, and singing ventriloquist Celia Muñoz — then got a chance to take the stage again.

AMERICAS GOT TALENT -- Quarterfinals 1 Episode 1709 Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)
The judges and host of America's Got Talent. Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Ribs and Hojin performed magic with former AGT winner, magician Shin Lim, while Milligan sang with fellow country singer Jon Pardi and Chapel Hart sang with Darius Rucker. Winfield got a chance to participate in a comedy roast of Cowell, with the help of Jeff Ross and fellow season 17 comedians Tom McMillian, Mr. Pants, and Lace Larrabee.

Muñoz also performed with fellow ventriloquists and AGT alums Darci Lynne and Terry Fator, while Sellars and The Mayyas performed a mesmerizing routine together. Finally, Dixon performed with Trombone Shorty and James sang with the Black Eyed Peas. Legendary actor Henry Winkler also made an appearance during the finale.

Later in the evening, the Top 5 acts were announced, with Milligan, Sellars, Metaphysic, The Mayyas, and Chapel Hart taking the spots.

From there, Chapel Hart finished in fifth place, Metaphysic finished in fourth, Milligan finished in third, and Sellars finished in second.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Season 17 of America's Got Talent can be streamed in full on NBC.com or Hulu.

Related Articles
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Where was the image taken - Pasadena Civic Auditorium When was the image taken - Thursday 8th of September, 2022 Who took the photograph - Joe Schmelzer Full credit line – Joe Schmelzer Source contact informaCon: Name: Nicola Phillips & Joe Schmelzer Phone: Nicola: 310-424-5678 / Joe: 213-392-8032 E-mail: Nicola: nicsp@me.com / Joe: joe@joeschmelzer.com Image sent by: Nicola Phillips Consultant Publicist with Fremantle North America ProducCon Co. For America’s Got Talent.
From Magicians and Singers to a Pole Dancer! Meet the Season 17 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent'
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1717 -- Pictured: Mayyas -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC); AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1717 -- Pictured: Sofia Vergara -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT' Judges Praise The Mayyas After 'Memorizing' Dance Routine: 'Not Like Anything You Can Describe'
Drake Milligan and Sara James attend a "America's Got Talent"
'America's Got Talent' Finalists Share Their Most Memorable Moments of Season 17 Ahead of the Finale
Simon Cowell - AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
Simon Cowell Teases What's to Come on 'AGT' 's 'More Exciting' Live Shows: 'There's So Much at Stake'
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg Set to Perform at the AGT Season Finale
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg to Perform 'Chai Tea with Heidi' During 'AGT' Season Finale: Source
Drake Milligan attends a "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show
'AGT' Breakout Drake Milligan Admits He Was 'Worried' About Finale Song as He's Named the 'One to Beat'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Simon Cowell Hits the 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet with New Puppy
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions Pasadena Civic Auditorium" -- Pictured: Grace Vanderwaal -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina performs at The Greek Theatre on October 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images); AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1224 -- Pictured: Darci Lynne -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
'America's Got Talent' Winners: Where Are They Now?
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Golden Buzzer 'AGT' Act Leaves Her with 'Goosebumps' as Group Talks 'Dream' Moment
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 16, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
'AGT' Semifinalist Chapel Hart Talks Surpassing Self-Doubt to Find 'the Ultimate Validation' from Fans
Drake Milligan Simon Cowell America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Avery Dixon is seen at the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 09, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
'AGT' Standout Avery Dixon Talks Simon Cowell's 'Unreal' Carrie Underwood Comparison: 'I'm Floating on Air'
Madison Taylor Baez
Howie Mandel Praises 'AGT' 's 'Composed' Maddie Baez amid Her 'Cheerleader' Dad's Absence from Live Shows
Heidi Klum
'America's Got Talent' 's Heidi Klum Says 'I Might Poop Myself' from Nerves About Season 17
americas got talent
'AGT' Crowns a Champion! Magician Dustin Tavella Wins Season 16
America's Got Talent
'AGT' : Simon Cowell on Nightbirde's Success After Her Exit, His 'Amazing' Frontrunner to Win Season 16