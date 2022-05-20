Season 17 of America's Got Talent will premiere on May 31

America's Got Talent's Heidi Klum Says 'I Might Poop Myself' from Nerves About Season 17

Grab your diapers because America's Got Talent is back!

Judge Heidi Klum teases her own anxiety around the show in an exclusive new trailer for season 17. In speaking of the show's return to a full audience post-COVID, Klum explains the feeling in each theater.

"I feel like the people on the stage are a little more nervous," she tells host Terry Crews. "I know exactly what that's like. I sometimes wanna wear a diaper cause I'm so nervous I might poop myself."

Heidi Klum Credit: Sami Drasin/NBC

Immediately after Klum's joke, fellow judge Simon Cowell is seen standing between two men throwing knives with a less-than-trusting look on his face. It's just the beginning of what could be the "most magnificent [season] in AGT history," according to judge Howie Mandel.

The First Look video teases a handful of new performers — one act features a Black country music trio with an emotional message. "I think country music doesn't always look like us," one woman says.

Shortly after, a group of women celebrates their culture. "Being here is our only chance to prove what Arab women can do," one woman says.

And Crews, 53, isn't holding back on his Golden Buzzer. Golden confetti rains on the stage as he exclaims, "All those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed!"

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

The inspiration extends to the other judges, too. Sofía Vergara speaks of the joy and hope each act brings to the stage. "To see all the contestants — they're here with a dream. It's so inspiring," she tells Crews.

Season 15 of the series was filmed during COVID with some innovative social-distancing practices. Judges even participated in an outdoor drive-in lineup, which allowed them to continue creating the series while engaging in safe practices.