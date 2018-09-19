America's Got Talent Finale: Meet Season 13's Top 10 Finalists

The nation has voted!

The America’s Got Talent finale is Wednesday night, and the 10 finalists who will perform are an eclectic mix of singers, musicians, acrobatic groups and comedians. Here’s who might be going home with the big prize after the results show.

1. Courtney Hadwin

The 14-year-old singer was Howie Mandel’s golden buzzer pick after she performed Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle” during her audition. The judge told her that she reminded him of Janis Joplin, and she’s been blowing viewers’ minds with her rocker-chick style — especially her rendition of “Born to Be Wild.” Hadwin hails from Durham, England.

2. Brian King Joseph

From Los Angeles, Brian King Joseph is a violinist who shatters expectations with his covers. His repertoire on the reality show so far has included Fall Out Boy‘s “Centuries” and Kanye West‘s “Heartless.” He’s 27 years old.

3. Michael Ketterer

Simon Cowell is the 40-year-old singer’s number one fan. The judge used his coveted golden buzzer on Ketterer and even asked Garth Brooks to write the contestant a song after his performance of Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look at You” at the semifinals. Ketterer is from Anaheim, California.

4. Shin Lim

A 26-year-old magician from Acton, Massachusetts, Lim specializes in close-up tricks and regularly wows the judges who sit at his table. One of his go-to moves is rising smoke from a deck of cards and then vanishing it all. Regardless of the finale’s outcome, Lim has plans to perform alongside The Illusionists, a group of magicians who also got their start on the reality competition.

5. Vicki Barbolak

Barbolak is from Oceanside, California, and captured the nation with #TrailerNastyTuesdays and her stand-up comedy sets about dating advice, travel and more. After the semifinal, Cowell even told the 60-year-old that he has a “crush” on her.

6. Zurcaroh

The Austrian acrobatic group won Tyra Banks‘ golden buzzer thanks to their gravity-defying strength and mesmerizing costumes. With the youngest member just 8 years old, Zurcaroh could become the first dance group to ever win the show.

7. Duo Transcend

These trapeze artists — and married couple! — from Salt Lake City, Utah, made a comeback after the husband dropped his wife in the judges’ cut round. Their performances are terrifying (seriously, they used blindfolds during the finale!) and fascinating all at once.

8. Glennis Grace

The 40-year-old from the Netherlands chooses songs that require big vocals, from Whitney Houston pieces to The Greatest Showman soundtrack — and she always delivers. In fact, she’s so astonishing that the fact that she never received a golden buzzer is controversial among fans.

9. Samuel J. Comroe

The 30-year- standup comic from Los Angeles often jokes about living with Tourettes Syndrome, family dynamics and relationships. He almost went home in the semifinals but received a Dunkin’ Save thanks to America’s votes.

10. Daniel Emmet

At just 20 years old, this opera singer has a voice far beyond what his age would suggest. He was brought back by the judges as a wild card and regularly takes risks with his song choices. He turned Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” into a Spanish hymn, and he’s also performed show tunes, including from West Side Story.

Watch the America’s Got Talent results show on Wednesday 8 p.m. ET on NBC.