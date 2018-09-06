The first slate of America’s Got Talent‘s finalists have been revealed!

During Wednesday’s elimination round, many fan favorites failed to advance to the finals round as the acts to go home were mostly singers and dance troupes.

Golden buzzer winners and 15-year-old vocalists Makayla Phillips, who was judge Heidi Klum‘s golden choice, and Amanda Mena, who was judge Mel B‘s favorite to win, were both eliminated.

Us the Duo also did not make the cut. Husband-and-wife singing pair Michael and Carissa Alvarado, who are expecting a baby girl in October, were eliminated one night after judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell expressed disappointment in their original song titled “Broke.”

“It’s the end of the road for us. Tonight, one chapter closed and our most exciting one is about to open… parenthood,” the parents-to-be said.

Joining the Alvarados, Phillip and Mena were dance groups Front Pictures and Junior New System.

Meanwhile, during the final minutes of the show, it all came down to trapeze couple Duo Transcend and children’s choir Voices of Hope, who was host Tyra Banks‘ golden buzzer winner.

Klum, Mel B, Cowell and Mandel had to choose between the two acts to advance the fifth and final act to the next round. While Mel B and Mandel sided with Mary and Tyce Nielsen of Duo Transcend, Klum and Cowell showed their support for the 70 talented children, ages 5-17.

With the celebrity judges tied in the choices, the final decision was chosen by the fans.

The married couple from Salt Lake City, Utah, whose blindfolded trapeze trick failed in the Judge Cuts round, broke down in tears and gave each other a big embrace after their names were announced.

Magician Shin Lim, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, singer Michael Ketterer and aerial dance group Zurcaroh also advance to the finals.

The 11 remaining acts performing next week include singing trio We Three, Los Angeles-based chorus Angel City Chorale, comedian Vicki Barbolak and singer Christina Wells.

The champion will be crowned on Sept. 19.

America‘s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.