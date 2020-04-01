America's Got Talent Re-Opens Season 15 Auditions Online After Coronavirus Halts Production

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent is giving talented hopefuls an extended chance at securing a spot on season 15.

The NBC competition series announced Wednesday that online auditions have been reopened for anyone wishing to show off their talent while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Audition videos can be submitted here).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anyone that has already sent in audition tapes and not yet performed in front of the judges is still eligible to be considered for the upcoming season.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and newcomer Sofia Vergara are the confirmed judges for season 15, while Terry Crews will return to host.

The series was taping auditions with the judges in Los Angeles last month when production was shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 10, one of the final days of taping, Klum, 46, left the show’s set in Pasadena, California, after falling ill, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

“She was not feeling well,” the source told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Heidi Klum Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: Heidi Klum Says She Received Backlash for Defending AGT: ‘I Was Called a White Woman’

Klum revealed the following week that she and husband Tom Kaulitz both tested negative for COVID-19, saying in an Instagram that she feels “much better.”

At that same taping, Mandel, 64, arrived on set wearing a hazmat suit, gas mask and large orange gloves. When asked about the COVID-19 epidemic, Mandel (a self-professed germaphobe) told PEOPLE in a statement, “I don’t shake hands, not even fist-bumping. I’ve taken it to another level.”

Image zoom Howie Mandel PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC

RELATED: America’s Got Talent‘s Long History of Judges & Hosts

PEOPLE confirmed on Feb. 27 that Vergara, 47, was joining the series as the fourth judge.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT. This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!” she said in a statement.

Vergara and Klum have filled the two vacant seats on the AGT judges’ panel after Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were not asked to return following their one-season run.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.