America’s Got Talent Recap: Britney vs. Tina Impersonators Face-Off!

After more than three weeks of auditions, it’s finally callbacks for America’s Got Talent.

Last night, judges Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff and Sharon Osbourne whittled the competition down to sixty acts, with the final Top 40 to be chosen on Thursday night.

But the drama was even better backstage, when Britney Spears and Tina Turner impersonators faced off. As “Tina” said, “There’s no comparing the two. You make Britney dance against Tina, I think Britney would lose. Game on.”

Derrick Barry, aka Britney, performed “Gimme More,” and while he lost points for leaving out the signature opening line, he made it into the semi-finals. Don’t worry, though, “Ms. Turner” made the cut as well.

With only a few spots to give, the three judges quickly dispensed some of the acts, including brick-breaker Kevin and magician David.

And in the cutest five minutes in the show’s history, the two child stars, 9-year-old David and 4-year-old Kaitlyn, wished each other luck and sang for the judges. David, the autistic boy who wowed the judges during auditions, sang “If We Hold on Together” from The Land Before Time, while Kaitlyn sang “When You Wish Upon a Star.” –Emmet Sullivan

