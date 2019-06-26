AGT's 10-Year-Old Opera Singer Receives Standing Ovation from Judges: 'You're Just a Star'

Talent really does come in all shapes and sizes.

Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent found the judges left nearly speechless by a 10-year-old opera singer’s impressive performance.

Emanne Beasha, a Florida pre-teen whose father owns an ice cream shop, wowed the entire judge’s panel, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, with an electrifying performance of “Nessun Dorma.”

Beasha’s unbelievable performance earned her praise from all four judges — and a standing ovation! — before receiving a unanimous pass on to the ‘Judges Cut’ round.

“How does that voice come out of that little body? Wow,” Hough asked in amazement.

Meanwhile, the notoriously difficult-to-please Cowell was enthusiastic in his praise of the young opera singer: “I mean seriously, that was unbelievable. What an amazing person. Your dad’s got the best job in the world. It must be magic ice cream. And then you come along and just do that. You are absolutely fantastic.”

“How does somebody your age get into that kind of music?” Mandel asked of Beasha’s love of opera music. “I believe that after tonight they’re gonna be recognizing you on the street, so your life is never gonna be the same and your dreams are about to come true.”

“The whole audience was like, you’ve gotta be kidding me. You’re that talented. You’re just a star, you know? Wow, wow, wow,” Union added.

Should Beasha win the competition, she would join the likes of other pre-teen winners including Bianca Ryan from Season 1, Grace WanderWaal from Season 11, and Darci Lynne Farmer from Season 12.

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent airs live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC, with six audition episodes airing until July 9 and four ‘Judge Cut’ episodes airing until August 6.

The two-part season finale wraps up mid-September.