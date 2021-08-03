America's Got Talent Contestant Exits Show Due to Ongoing Cancer Battle: 'I've Still Got Dreams'

Jane Marczewski, who performs as "Nightbirde," received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell during her audition earlier this year after performing her original song, "It's OK"

An America's Got Talent fan favorite is self-eliminating from the competition due to health issues.

Jane Marczewski, who performs under the moniker Nightbirde, shared an update on her health on Instagram, Monday, telling fans that she would no longer be able to compete on the show due to her ongoing battle with cancer.

"Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true," she captioned a grayscale photo of herself sitting on her bed. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

She continued, "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn't always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already."

Marczewski concluded her post by thanking all of her fans for their support, writing: "it means the world to me."

"Stay with me, I'll be better soon," she wrote. "I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."

On stage, the 30-year-old explained that she only had a 2% chance of surviving because her cancer had spread to her spine, lungs, and liver.

She told the judges that her song was about the last year of her life. While she wasn't okay "in every way," she said she thought it was "important that everyone know I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me."

After her audition, Cowell told PEOPLE about the moment he knew that Marczewski was his Golden Buzzer winner.

"I pushed my Golden Buzzer for Nightbirde because everything about her audition was really special," he said. "Her voice was absolutely stunning and performing her original song 'It's OK' after she told us what she was going through with her cancer, it really moved me. This was a very, very special moment."

On Monday, AGT judge Heidi Klum shared clips from Marczewski's audition on Instagram, penning a message of support for the singer.

"We will miss your energy, your passion, and your beautiful voice at the live shows," Klum wrote. "The entire #AGT family loves you and we're all rooting for you ❤️❤️❤️"

Sofia Vergara, who is also a judge on the competition show, also addressed Marczewski's exit from the show on social media.