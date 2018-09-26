America's Got Talent's Michael Ketterer Won't Face Felony Charges After Domestic Violence Arrest

America’s Got Talent‘s Michael Ketterer won’t face felony charges following his arrest for suspicion of domestic violence charge.

An L.A. City Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Ketterer, who was arrested last week on a domestic violence charge one day after the AGT finale, will instead present his case in a hearing with the city attorney.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the news.

“They did receive the Ketterer matter for review and it was subsequently cited that the matter would be set for a City Attorney hearing,” the spokesperson told ET. “It was originally a felony arrest and that was forwarded to us and we reviewed it and determined the City Attorney hearing would be the most appropriate direction to take. We reserve the right to file criminal charges up to a year after the date of the incident.”

“Both parties involved in the incident come in and we hear their side of the story and advise them on the law and give them suggestions to avoid future incidents. If other incidents come up or additional evidence surfaces we reserve the right to pursue criminal charges, but usually no other action takes place,” the spokesperson explained of what will take place during the hearing. A date has not been scheduled.

Ketterer, 41, placed fifth overall on season 13. He was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in Hollywood and charged with domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer confirmed to PEOPLE. His bail was set at $50,000.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Ketterer and his wife got into an argument; when authorities arrived, they noticed a red mark on her body.

He reportedly admitted to the website that he and his wife got into the fight in their hotel room, where cops were called. Although she reportedly didn’t want to press charges, authorities arrested Ketterer.

He told TMZ that the incident was a “misunderstanding.” Reps for AGT had no comment.

Since the arrest, Garth Brooks has rescinded his offer or Ketterer to play with him at the country legend’s sold-out show on Oct. 20 at the University of Notre Dame.

During his Inside Studio G Facebook Live show on Monday, Brooks, 56, said that he and Ketteter agreed “it was best” that the reality star withdraws from the concert.

“Called him this weekend, we talked. We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there,” Brooks told his viewers. “That family will figure it out and find it within themselves, and of course the good Lord, and figure it out. Michael Ketterer will not be at Notre Dame.”