AGT's Michael Ketterer Says He and Wife Ivey 'Are Stronger' After Domestic Violence Arrest

America’s Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer is speaking out about his relationship after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

The 41-year-old singer and pediatric mental health nurse, who placed fifth overall on season 13, shared new family portraits on Instagram Thursday, including two photos of him and his wife Ivey smiling and kissing.

“The Dream Team #teamketterer #wearestronger #kettererlife @iveyketterer #agt,” Ketterer captioned the three images.

Ivey also shared the couple’s kissing photo on Instagram.

The posts come after the father of six was arrested in Hollywood on Sept. 20, one day after the AGT finale, and charged with domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer confirmed to PEOPLE. His bail was set at $50,000.

RELATED: AGT‘s Michael Ketterer Will ‘Not Perform’ at Garth Brooks’ Upcoming Concert Following Arrest

Ketterer and his wife got into an argument and when authorities arrived, they noticed a red mark on her body, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

He told TMZ the event was a “misunderstanding,” claiming he and his wife got into the fight in their hotel room, where cops were called. Although she allegedly didn’t want to press charges, authorities arrested Ketterer.

Reps for AGT had no comment.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Ketterer will not face felony charges following his arrest. He will instead present his case in a hearing with the city attorney, according to an L.A. City Attorney’s Office spokesperson.