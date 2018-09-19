Michael Ketterer may be competing to be champion of America’s Got Talent, but he’s already won a dream collaboration!

The pediatric mental health nurse, 40, from Knoxville, Tennessee, wowed the judges and fans during the two-part finale on Tuesday. Ketterer — who was chosen as Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer winner in the auditions round — belted out the emotional lyrics of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in a finals performance he said he “was dedicating to my God because he moved mountains.”

“That was a brave thing to do, you stripped it all the way back. I know your integrity and voice, but well done for being that brave,” Mel B said.

“I would love to be able to give your family the million dollars and the chance because you’re an amazing guy. You were nervous, but that makes you human. You’re a great, great person,” Cowell said.

Michael Ketterer Trae Patton/NBC

Meanwhile, on Monday, the father of six was shocked to find out that country legend Garth Brooks responded to Cowell’s semifinals shout-out two weeks prior when Cowell asked the icon to write a song for Ketterer if he made it to the finals.

During an episode of his Facebook Live video series Inside Studio G, Brooks said, “I told Simon last week, the opportunity to write, and the opportunity to write for someone else, I haven’t done that in a while.”

Brooks invited Ketterer to sing at his sold-out Notre Dame Stadium concert on Oct. 20.

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” he said.

Ketterer was absolutely flabbergasted that the opportunity came to fruition.

“I’m going to fall out of this speaker they have me sitting on right now,” he told Brooks during the episode. “I feel like what happened is beyond what I thought or imagined.”

The season 13 champion of America’s Got Talent will be revealed on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.