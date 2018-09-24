America's Got Talent’s Michael Ketterer Calls His Domestic Violence Arrest a ‘Misunderstanding’

America’s Got Talent finalist Michael Ketterer says his arrest last week on a domestic violence charge was the product of a miscommunication.

Ketterer, who was arrested just one day after the reality series’ season 13 final, told TMZ that the incident was a “misunderstanding.”

He reportedly admitted to the website, which first reported the news, that he and his wife got into the fight in their hotel room, where cops were called. Although she reportedly didn’t want to press charges, authorities arrested him.

Ketterer, 41, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in Hollywood and charged with domestic violence, a Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Michael Ketterer Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: America’s Got Talent Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested, Charged with Domestic Violence

During part one of the finale on Tuesday, Ketterer — a pediatric mental health nurse from Knoxville, Tennessee — wowed the judges and fans when he belted out the emotional lyrics of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” in a finals performance he said he “was dedicating to my God because he moved mountains.”

Just one day earlier, the father of six was shocked to learn that country legend Garth Brooks responded to judge Simon Cowell’s semifinals shout-out two weeks prior, when the judge asked the icon to write a song for Ketterer if he made it to the finals.

Brooks went on to invite Ketterer to sing at his sold-out Notre Dame Stadium concert on Oct. 20.

RELATED VIDEO: Husband and Wife Duo’s Trapeze Stunt Goes Wrong on America’s Got Talent

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” Brooks said during an episode of his Facebook Live video series Inside Studio G.

Ketterer was absolutely flabbergasted that the opportunity came to fruition.

“I’m going to fall out of this speaker they have me sitting on right now,” he told Brooks during the episode. “I feel like what happened is beyond what I thought or imagined.”

It is unclear if he will still perform with Brooks.

Ketterer was among the top 10 finalists and placed fifth overall. The title of champion ultimately went to magician Shin Lim.