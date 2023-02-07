'America's Got Talent' Magician Scott Alexander Dead at 52: 'We Are Shattered,' Says Wife

Scott Alexander appeared on season 6 of America's Got Talent in 2011

By
Published on February 7, 2023 04:17 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoVCs4IpHrp/. Jenny Alexander/Instagram
Photo: Jenny Alexander/Instagram

Scott Alexander, the dynamic magician who competed on season 6 of America's Got Talent, has died. He was 52.

Alexander's wife of 24 years, Jenny, announced the tragic news in a post on Instagram Monday, revealing that her husband died after suffering a stroke.

"I lost my husband yesterday," she wrote alongside a photo of the duo and their three children — Jack, 18, Roxy, 17, and Sawyer, 13.

"My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St. Kitts and did not make it home to us," she continued. "We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers."

Alexander first wowed judges Sharon Osbourne, Howie Mandel and Piers Morgan in 2011 when appeared on AGT and made his assistant (wife Jenny) appear out of thin air. He was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Following his appearance on the show, Alexander went on to perform on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, a magic competition series in which magicians perform in front of illusionists Penn & Teller, as well as The Oprah Winfrey Show, according to a GoFundMe Page started on behalf of Alexander's family.

"He has performed countless shows in theaters and auditoriums….from years of headlining at Caesar's Palace on the Las Vegas strip to Cruise ships sailing across the world," the page reads. "Not to mention the little Auditorium of a small rural school to assist in fundraising for a new track. Scott Alexander is one of the most respected names within the magic scene."

On the fundraiser, organizer Ashley DeStephano also detailed what kind of person Alexander was, beyond his "star magician" persona.

"Those within this circle knew him as a good man, a loving Husband, a caring Father. A Family man. The Dad who helped with homecoming parade floats, science projects, Halloween costumes, his kids' talent show school performances," she said. "We sat next to him during band and chorus concerts, stopped to say a quick hello during school events or talked along the sidelines of a sports field while watching our children play. He very clearly loved his family, his wife, and his three children."

Scott Alexander on AGT. Americas got talent
Americas Got Talent

According to DeStephano, Alexander was transferred to an intensive care unit at a hospital in St. Kitts after suffering the stroke, but sadly did not survive.

"In a tragic turn of events, while working on a Cruise ship, Scott suffered a stroke," she wrote. "He was transferred to a nearby hospital in St. Kitts where he was receiving intensive care, but it is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that Scott Alexander did not make it home to his family. Unexpected, sudden … Scott's family and friends are struggling to process how this could be real and are purely devastated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She concluded: "Their family dynamic, which was created and grown together in love, has so quickly changed. As you can certainly imagine, Scott's family is simply crushed by this tragic turn of events within the last 3 days. We hope to bring the community together to help support Jenny and the kids, giving them time to process and grieve this tremendous loss. The money collected will go directly to Jenny to help with anything they may need for the foreseeable future, as well as their children's future."

Those interested in donating to Alexander's family can do so here.

Related Articles
Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Released. Paramount +
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Shows the Inspiring Backstory of the Iconic Girl Gang
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga
Melissa Gorga Says 'the Door's Shut' on a Reconciliation with Teresa Giudice: 'I'm Done with the Toxic'
Heather Gay. Credit: Koury Angelo
Heather Gay Says 'I Attribute All' of 'RHOSLC' to 'Second Lease on Life' After Leaving Mormon Church
Madelyn Cline Says She’s ‘Happily Taken’ Following Chase Stokes Split: ‘Never Been Happier’
Madelyn Cline Says She's 'Happily Taken' Following Chase Stokes Split: 'Never Been Happier'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoSj5ClDu5s/. Courteney Cox/Instagram
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Put Fun Twist on 'Dirty Dancing' Lift — with Help from Ed Sheeran!
Charlie Thomas of The Drifters
The Drifters Star Charlie Thomas Dead: The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Was 85
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Brings 1 Woman on Overnight Date and Makes 'Most Difficult Decision' Ever
AGT All-Stars
'AGT: All-Stars' : Auditions Come to a Close as a Viral Sensation Earns the Final Superfan Vote
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Confesses He Still Loves Her and Secretly Agrees to Be in Stacey's Wedding
chris harrison, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe
Chris Harrison Says Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams Were 'Set Up to Fail' as 'Bachelorette' Co-Hosts
Connie Alexander and Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mom Reacts to 2023 Grammys In Memoriam Segment: 'It Will Never Seem Real'
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Girardi seen arriving for court in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tom Girardi Ref: SPL5520142 060223 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tom Girardi Arrives at Los Angeles Courthouse After Being Indicted on Fraud Charges
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Heather Gay Says She's 'Smarter and Wiser' Since Calling Jen Shah the 'MVP' of 'RHOSLC' in 'Bad Mormon'
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter (Season 8, episode 4)
New 'Dexter' Spin-Offs Coming to Showtime Expected to Take a 'Deeper' Look at Show's Iconic Characters
TV personalities Jo Rivera (L) and Kailyn Lowry attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT.
Kailyn Lowry Says Ex Jo Rivera Has 'Been a Really Big Support System' amid Her Podcasting Journey
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Confirms She Has 'No Man Right Now' — But He's 'in My Prayers'