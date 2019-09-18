America's Got Talent Standout Kodi Lee Leaves Judges in Tears with Latest Moving Performance

Kodi Lee’s latest performance on America’s Got Talent will leave you breathless.

In one of his final performances before the season finale, Lee delivered a heartbreaking and powerful rendition of Freya Ridings’ “Lost Without You” on Tuesday’s live show.

Lee’s performance was met with a a tearful standing ovation from the audience — and the judges.

Nearly all the judges struggled to maintain their composure while giving their feedback, with Simon Cowell admitting he was especially struck by the performance.

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve ever, ever heard,” Cowell said. “That was as good as I’ve ever heard.”

The audience then began chanting Lee’s name as he smiled on stage.

Lee, who was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and diagnosed with autism at age 4, was an early standout this season after becoming Gabrielle Union’s Golden Buzzer winner.

Image zoom Kodi Lee " Episode 1418 -- Pictured: Kodi Lee -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

The singer’s mother, Tina, recently opened up to PEOPLE about his son’s journey on AGT, saying the experience has given her son a “boost” in confidence.

“He’s always had this boost of energy. I think he’s been holding this in to give it all to the world,” she said. “I think what he’s receiving in return is what he’s been looking for. He’s always had this talent, this raw, pure talent, that he’s been wanting to show to the world.”

Union, 46, previously told PEOPLE that Kodi “will change the world” with his talent and his story — and Tina said audiences are changing his world in return.

“And actually I see the change that he’s getting something back from them, that’s what has been amazing. It’s almost like he’s changing the world, he is changing the world. But at the same time, it’s changing him. It’s beautiful,” said Tina.

“It’s so wonderful because what the supporters are doing, even though he’s inspiring them, they don’t realize that they’re inspiring him,” Tina added. “He has a hard time communicating but reading their comments is actually helping him to understand how they are feeling. It’s like he’s starting to understand more of what they’re saying. He’s really trying to communicate.”

In the finals, Lee faced off against violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer choice), dance troupe Light Balance Kids (guest judge Ellie Kemper’s Golden Buzzer choice), singer Benicio Bryant and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The America’s Got Talent finale airs Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.