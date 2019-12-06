Role: Judges

Season(s): 14

After Variety was the first to report that Union and Hough were not going to return to the show after only judging one season, a new report claimed that the reason for their firing was a result of the “toxic” workplace culture. Variety‘s secondary report claimed that Union had expressed concerns over racially insensitive situations during her time as a judge, including a joke guest judge Jay Leno made that was later edited out of the episode. It also said that both Union and Hough were subject to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance.

Hough denied reports of a negative experience to Variety, but has also spoken out in support of Union since.

A spokesperson for NBC and production company Fremantle responded to the claims with a statement to PEOPLE, saying: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Since then, many celebrities, including Union’s husband Dwyane Wade, Ellen Pompeo, former judge Stern and Eva Longoria, have spoken out to support the stars after the controversial firing, and NBC has launched an investigation into the show after having a five-hour meeting with Union.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE on Dec. 4, 2019, about the sit-down with Union.

“While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution,” said the spokesperson.