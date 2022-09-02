'America's Got Talent' Judges and Host Help Grant 6-Year-Old Girl's 'Unreal' Make-A-Wish: 'It Was Amazing'

"She felt nervous but loved singing in front of the judges," Rosalyn's mother, Emily, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her daughter's wish being granted

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones

Alexis Jones is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She majors in Psychology with a minor in Film, Television and Digital Media at UCLA, where she serves as the Arts and Entertainment editor of the student newspaper, the Daily Bruin. She loves Taylor Swift, dancing and watching Vanderpump RulesSummer House and Southern Charm on Bravo. One of her life goals is to see all of her favorite artists perform live at least once.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022 01:58 PM

A 6-year-old girl who recently beat cancer got the experience of a lifetime — all thanks to the America's Got Talent judges and host.

Through Make-A-Wish Philadelphia and the Susquehanna Valley chapter, Rosalyn, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, got to live out her dream of auditioning for AGT.

"Rosalyn would like to tell everyone that it was amazing to go on America's Got Talent, and everything was unreal," her mom Emily tells PEOPLE exclusively after the special event.

Diagnosed at age 3 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Rosalyn spent years going through daily hospital visits for spinal taps, IV chemo, and daily at-home chemo medication. However, she recently went into remission after completing her last treatment in March.

Along her journey, Rosalyn's wish was to sing the Avril Lavigne song that inspired her as she went through treatment on AGT. Last month, it finally happened — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the heartwarming moment.

6-Year-Old Rosalyn Performs for America's Got Talent Judges for Her 'Make-A-Wish' https://wdrv.it/9e0743917
America's Got Talent 

Before taping the live show, Rosalyn met up with the judges and was gifted a signed AGT t-shirt from judge Howie Mandel, as well as Barbie dolls from Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell.

"She was surprised to receive all the gifts but excited to start playing with them!" Emily tells PEOPLE of her daughter's gifts.

When asked by Mandel who her favorite judge was in the clip, Rosalyn pointed to Vergara, who proceeded to hug her. "You have such good taste, little girl," Vergara joked.

Klum later gave Rosalyn a high-five after asking if she was her second favorite judge. "I am the second!" Klum proudly cheered after Rosalyn confirmed the ranking.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For her audition, host Terry Crews introduced Rosalyn as "a star in her own world," saying, "we love her so much."

Rosalyn then walked up to the microphone and immediately cued the music to play. The judges waved their hands back and forth in time as she performed a powerful rendition of Lavigne's "Warrior."

After her performance, the judges and Crews stood up with an enthusiastic round of applause and feedback. "I can't say that I liked it, I loved it!" screamed Klum.

6-Year-Old Rosalyn Performs for America's Got Talent Judges for Her 'Make-A-Wish' https://wdrv.it/9e0743917
america's got talent

"You're the most amazing singer I have ever heard!" Mandel said, while Vergara added that Rosalyn was "the best act of the night" and she was "gonna be a star."

But the positive feedback wasn't the only thing Rosalyn received — the young girl also received the coveted Golden Buzzer from Cowell himself.

"At times like this, I have to touch something gold. And I'm gonna give you the Golden Buzzer!" he said, before reaching into a small box and throwing gold confetti around Rosalyn.

"I'm gonna make a prediction: the winner of AGT 2027 is Rosalyn," he added. "Remember where you heard it, that was brilliant!"

Cowell later gifted Rosalyn the box of gold confetti to take home, and had her pinky promise that she would return to AGT. He even asked her to help him judge as she sat on the panel during auditions for the live show.

"You've gotta help me. I'm not very good at this, particularly when it's live," he told Rosalyn, who credited her impressive performance to "lots of practice."

Before she left, Rosalyn snapped a photo with all four judges and Crews.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the sweet moment, Rosalyn's mom says, "The wish was important to Rosalyn because she loved the show and singing."

"She felt nervous but loved singing in front of the judges," she continues. "So when Howie told her she was the best singer in the world, she was surprised!"

Later that afternoon, Rosalyn and her mom got a chance to sit in the audience and watch the acts perform on the AGT stage. "The best part for Rosalyn was watching all of the acts," Emily says. "Her favorite acts were Duo Rings, Freckled Zelda and Chapel Heart!"

With her daughter's wish officially granted, Emily emphasizes: "I want to point out that this is what donations to Make-A-Wish help accomplish, once-in-a-lifetime experiences - dreams for children."

Related Articles
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 1” Episode 1715 -- Pictured: Howie Mandel -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC); AMERICA’S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 1” Episode 1715 -- Pictured: Mike E. Winfield -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT' Comedian Mike E. Winfield Reacts to 'Amazing' Offer from Howie Mandel to Open at His Upcoming Show
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Simon Cowell Hits the 'America's Got Talent' Red Carpet with New Puppy
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Sara James attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'AGT' 's Sara James Is 'So Grateful' After Simon Cowell Calls Her Performance the 'Best Closure of the Show'
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Felt Like a 'Proud Mom' After Her Group XOMG POP! Gives Colorful 'AGT' Live Show Performance
Madison Taylor Baez
Howie Mandel Praises 'AGT' 's 'Composed' Maddie Baez amid Her 'Cheerleader' Dad's Absence from Live Shows
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 16, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
'AGT' Semifinalist Chapel Hart Talks Surpassing Self-Doubt to Find 'the Ultimate Validation' from Fans
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Avery Dixon is seen at the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 09, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
'AGT' Standout Avery Dixon Talks Simon Cowell's 'Unreal' Carrie Underwood Comparison: 'I'm Floating on Air'
Lace Larrabee is seen at the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 09, 2022 in Pasadena, California.
'America's Got Talent' Comic Shares How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell's 'Unfair' Rejection
Simon Cowell - AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
Simon Cowell Teases What's to Come on 'AGT' 's 'More Exciting' Live Shows: 'There's So Much at Stake'
Drake Milligan Simon Cowell America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell Says 'AGT' Singer Drake Milligan Has His 'Absolute Respect' After Original Song Goes No. 1
Heidi Klum
'America's Got Talent' 's Heidi Klum Says 'I Might Poop Myself' from Nerves About Season 17
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
Oxford High School Shooting Survivor Moves Judges in Emotional 'AGT' Audition: 'Love Is Stronger Than Hate'
America's Got Talent - Season 17
Heidi Klum Says Her 'Heart Was Melted' by Her 'AGT' Golden Buzzer Act Who Lost Her Mom to Cancer
America's Got Talent
Howie Mandel Calls His Golden Buzzer Act the 'Most Surprising, Jaw-Dropping Moment' He's Seen on 'AGT'
Opera Singer Merissa Beddows Performs INCREDIBLE Impressions on America's Got Talent
Opera Singer Shocks 'America's Got Talent' Judges with Céline Dion, Ariana Grande Impressions
Sara James, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
'AGT' : Simon Cowell Calls His Golden Buzzer Act a 'Total Star' as Teen Says She's Still 'Speechless'