The final group of finalists has been announced for season 13 of America’s Got Talent!

After an electrifying opening performance from K-pop boy band BTS, vocalists dominated the second round of eliminations, with stand-up comedian Vicki Barbolak being the only non-singing act on Wednesday to advance to next week’s live show finals.

Fan favorite Courtney Hadwin was announced as a finalist, much to judge Howie Mandel’s delight.

“I smell a million dollars!” said Mandel, who chose the 14-year-old County Durham, England, singer as his golden buzzer winner and pick to win the grand prize.

“Thank you so much for believing in me,” Hadwin tearfully said to her father, who was backstage.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Calls AGT‘s Courtney Hadwin, 14, a ‘Maniac’ After Her Powerful ‘Born to Be Wild’ Cover

Joining Hadwin and Barbolak in the finals round are electric violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Glennis Grace — who won the Dunkin’ Save — and vocalist Daniel Emmet, who beat out sibling band We Three and was saved by judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Mandel.

The other remaining five finalists that advanced after last week’s show are trapeze couple Duo Transcend, magician Shin Lim, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, singer Michael Ketterer and aerial dance group Zurcaroh.

RELATED: AGT‘s Trapeze Couple Duo Transcend Narrowly Advances to Season 13 Finals as Us the Duo Is Eliminated

The season 13 champion will be crowned on Sept. 19.

America‘s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.