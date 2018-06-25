Heidi Klum Asks America's Got Talent Contestant If He's Ever 'Snogged' Anyone Before

It’s getting personal on this week’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, judge Heidi Klum is shocked to find out a contestant has never been kissed.

After 20-year-old Joseph O’Brien says he came on the show alone when Klum asks if he’s single, the young contestant reveals he’s not very experienced when it comes to dating.

“I don’t have a girlfriend,” he says. “I’ve actually been single my entire life. I’ve actually never gone on a legit date or anything.”

Stunned, Klum asks O’Brien if he’s ever “snogged anyone” (aka kissed).

“No, I haven’t,” he says. “No kissing, no. It’s not happened.”

As the crowd lets out an audible “aw,” Klum gives O’Brien some encouraging words. “It’s going to happen!” she says.

But his relationship status isn’t the only thing to shock the judges _ O’Brien then gets behind the piano to show off his impressive singing voice.

The contestant sings an emotional version of Lionel Richie’s “Hello.”