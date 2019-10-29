Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions is nearly here!

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look of the judges’ panel with returning stars Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. Newcomer Alesha Dixon, who is a longtime fan-favorite judge on Britain’s Got Talent, crosses the pond for the AGT spin-off, which started production just six weeks after she welcomed her second child.

Dixon, 41, replaced Mel B, who was the judge on the first season of Champions and judged seasons 8-13 of AGT.

Back in his exuberant suits is Terry Crews, who returns to his Champions hosting duties after a successful first season. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor replaced Tyra Banks as AGT host on season 13.

The change in the judges’ panel was first announced in late September when inaugural Champions winner (and season 13 AGT winner) Shin Lim unveiled the announcement via card trick.

And throughout the last few weeks, Klum and Dixon have shared multiple behind-the-scenes videos from their time together on set, including with fellow judges Cowell and Mandel as well as host Crews.

“This is so exciting ❤️ Thanks for having me back,” Klum said in early fall when production kicked off.

“And that’s a wrap folks! What an incredible 2 months I’ve had! ☀ @agt #AGTChampions!” Dixon shared on Instagram last week.

Similar to season 1, Champions will bring various acts from around the world, including AGT, to showcase what Cowell refers to as “the Olympics of talent.” The list of season 2 contestants has yet to be announced.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres in early 2020.