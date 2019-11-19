AGT: The Champions Will Feature Connie Talbot, Duo Transcend, Tyler Butler-Figueroa and More

It’s time for round two of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

On Tuesday, NBC unveiled the 40 acts who will compete on season 2 of the spin-off series, which features some of the most memorable contestants from past seasons of Got Talent franchises.

The season, which premieres on Jan. 6, features Terry Crews as host. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel are retuning as judges, while newcomer Alesha Dixon, formerly of Britain’s Got Talent, will replace Mel B as the fourth judge.

The 40 returning acts includes Connie Talbot, who was a finalist on the first season of Britain’s Got Talent at only 6 years old. She also competed on Britain’s Champions version last summer.

Trapeze artists Duo Transcend are also returning after their appearance on AGT season 13. Tyler Butler-Figueroa, a young cancer survivor and violinist who was a standout on season 14, will be back, too.

Image zoom Connie Talbot, Duo Transcend, Tyler Butler-Figueroa Christian Vierig/Getty; Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: AGT: The Champions: Season 2 First Look at Judges’ Panel with Heidi Klum and Newcomer Alesha Dixon

The other returning competitors from AGT are singer Michael Grimm (season 5), shadow dance group The Silhouettes (season 6), Russian bar Sandou Trio (season 6), danger act Spencer Horsman (season 7), hand balancer/dog act Christian and Percy (season 9), comedian Dan Naturman (season 9), mentalist Oz Pearlman (season 10), projection/dance group Freckled Sky (season 10), singer Puddles Pity Party (season 12), singer Mike Yung (season 12), singer/dancer/musician Hans (season 13), violinist Brian King Joseph (season 13), comedian Ryan Niemiller (season 14), singer Luke Islam (season 14), singing group Voices of Service (season 14) and dance group V. Unbeatable (season 14).

Image zoom Luke Islam NBC

Image zoom V. Unbeatable Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Additional acts from Britain’s Got Talent are singing group Collabro (season 1), singing duo Bars & Melody (season 8), danger act Ben Blaque (season 10), dance group Boogie Storm (season 10), magician Ben Hart (season 13), magician Marc Spelman and X (seasons 12 & 13), dog act Alexa Lauenberger (Champions) and dance duo Paddy and Nicko (Champions).

Rounding out the cast from other franchises are singer Angelina Jordan (Norway), dance trio Quick Style (Norway), singer Jack Vidgen (Australia), strongman Eddie Williams (Australia), comedian JJ Pantano (Australia), magician Dania Diaz (Spain), hand to hand duo Duo Destiny (Poland), dancer Emil Rengle (Romania), shadow dance group Junior Creative (Myanmar), singer Marcelilot Pomoy (Pilipinas), danger act Miki Dark (Holland) harmonicist/beat boxer Moses Concas (Italy) and contortionist Strauss Serpent (Africa).

Image zoom Shin Lim Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: Kodi Lee, Singing Phenom Who Is Blind and Has Autism, 22, Wins America’s Got TalentSeason 14

Season 1 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions aired for seven episodes earlier this year. Shin Lim, a card magician from AGT season 13, was the winner. Singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne was the runner-up, while sand artist Kseniya Simonova came in third.

Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions premieres Jan. 6 on NBC.