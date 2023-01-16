'AGT: All-Stars' : Simon Cowell Helps 1 Act Make History by Unexpectedly Pushing His Golden Buzzer

History was made on Monday's episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

Midway through the new episode of the America's Got Talent extension series, judge and executive producer Simon Cowell made a surprising move when he pressed his Golden Buzzer for comedian Mike E. Winfield, who competed on season 17 of AGT.

"You've come back funnier, more confident," Cowell, 63, said after Winfield's performance, which brought audience members to their feet. "You know what, Mike? I love, love, love people who compete."

"And I wasn't expecting to do this but I'm gonna do it," Cowell added before pressing his Golden Buzzer.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the "incredibly surreal" moment, Winfield says he's still on cloud nine, especially as he becomes the first comedian to receive Cowell's Golden Buzzer. (He's also the second comedian to earn a Golden Buzzer on AGT; the first was handed out in season 10 to comedian Drew Lynch by judge Howie Mandel.)

"Here's the thing: I didn't just get a Golden Buzzer. I got the biggest Golden Buzzer you can get ever," he says. "And on top of that, I find out moments after, I'm the only comedian on America's Got Talent to ever get [Simon's] Golden Buzzer. It just feels like, in this moment, I thought my life was already changed, but now it's solidified."

Winfield — who wowed during season 17 and even earned himself an offer from Mandel to open for him at his show — impressed from the moment he walked onto the stage Monday.

Almost immediately, the comedian received a huge round of applause and was excitedly greeted by Mandel, 67.

"I had no idea what to expect. And when I got the cheer and them recognizing me, it just kind of put me in a comfortable place," Winfield says. "Because that's an intimidating environment, being in front of the world and having two minutes to knock out jokes, but that put me at ease."

Cowell pointed out that Winfield appeared to have a renewed sense of confidence — and Winfield credits that to his work grind since being eliminated on season 17.

"I knew I had it [in season 17]. I was really confident," he says. "And then when I left early, I was like, 'Man, I can't believe it.' You know? I was heartbroken."

"After my last performance of season 17, I never stopped working. Between not taking days off, I just connected more dots, more conversations. I got more comfortable in life," he explains. "My momentum kept up. So walking on the stage, there's always a jitter or two, but I was just ready to play the game."

Though he never got a chance to open for Mandel due to his demanding tour schedule, Winfield says he and the iconic comedian have formed a special bond in the time since the offer was extended.

"Our relationship has really grown in such a great way," he explains. "I hang out with him now. I hang at his production company. I see how shows are made and pitched ... I know he's been in the business so long and he's successful. So I kind of just pick up things that he's doing and know that there's going to come a time when I need to implement some of these same practices."

"We talk standup all the time, and he tells me his thoughts on the current state of standup, and he's just like, 'Hey, just keep going ... be yourself,'" Winfield adds. "He even told me this: 'If Simon didn't give you that Golden Buzzer, my hand was ready.'"

With his second chance and a guaranteed place in the finals, Winfield now has his eyes on the prize.

"I'm not taking my foot off the gas pedal. In between sets, I'm just literally staying on stage and performing," he shares. "I need to do what I did to get there, but I feel like [fans] know me now. Now, I can bring the world more into my world, and I think I have the ability and I know how to do that."

He adds, "Really what I want is a gigantic placard that everyone can see. I want that noted in every article moving forward, that Mike E. is the champion of AGT. With that comes a little bit of juice, and I want to use that juice to get some projects started that I've always wanted, because that would almost say, 'This is the funniest guy in America.' So I just want that energy."

Besides Winfield, Monday's episode also featured saxophonist Avery Dixon (AGT season 17), mentalist Peter Antoniou (AGT season 16), aerialist Vivianna Rossi (AGT season 17), variety act Dustin's Dojo (AGT season 9), magician Keiichi Iwasaki (BGT 2022), dance group Dance Town Family (AGT season 15), singer Keren Montero (Dominicana's Got Talent winner 2021), extreme variety act Captain Ruin (Australia's Got Talent 2019) and extreme variety act Bir Khalsa (AGT season 14).

Dixon, who earned Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer on season 17, opened the show with an upbeat saxophone performance to "Happy" by Pharrell Williams. He ultimately won the superfan vote at the end of the episode, sending him into the finale.

Dixon and Winfield now continue on and join aerialist Aidan Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, dance group Light Balance Kids and hand balancing act the Bello Sisters as finalists competing to win it all in the finale.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.