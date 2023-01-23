'AGT: All-Stars' : Heidi Klum Forces 1 Act to 'Check I Wasn't Dreaming' After Earning Her Golden Buzzer

"I didn't rehearse with him... he knew nothing about the act or how I was going to include him. I just knew that he would be perfect," Aidan McCann tells PEOPLE of incorporating Terry Crews in his act

January 23, 2023
Aiden McCann, Simon Cowell
Aidan McCann. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

America's Got Talent: All-Stars had another star-studded night of competition!

Monday's episode of the America's Got Talent extension series saw the next 10 acts — aerialists Power Duo (Philippines Got Talent 2016 winner), singer Cristina Rae (AGT season 15), variety act Human Fountains (AGT season 13), music act Emil and Dariel (AGT season 9), dancer Darius Mabda (Romania's Got Talent winner 2022), magician Sacred Riana (Asia's Got Talent winner and AGT season 13), magician Aidan McCann (Britain's Got Talent 2020), singer Robert Finley (AGT season 14), dance group Mini Droids (Belgium's Got Talent 2021 winner) and choir Ndlovu Youth Choir (AGT season 14) — compete for a spot in the finale.

Midway through the show, 13-year-old magician Aidan McCann took the stage and delivered a mesmerizing act that included some coloring, two bright superhero outfits and host Terry Crews.

After earning a standing ovation from the judges and audience, Heidi Klum told McCann: "I don't know how you did it. You are incredible. I love the magic, but really it is you who is the magic."

"I think you're such a little star, you sparkle," she added before hitting her Golden Buzzer for the Britain's Got Talent 2020 winner.

AMERICAS GOT TALENT: ALL STARS -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum. Sami Drasin/NBC via Getty

Following the exciting moment, McCann tells PEOPLE via email: "It felt so amazing to get Heidi's Golden Buzzer. I have seen so many performers get the Golden Buzzer on previous AGT shows and I have always thought that must be such a cool feeling."

"I didn't expect it at all! This is AGT: All-Stars, every act is so brilliant, so when Heidi pressed the Golden Buzzer, I actually had to tap my leg to check I wasn't dreaming!" he adds.

Though Crews was involved in his act, McCann insists that the host had no idea what was to come.

"Terry knew nothing beforehand," he explains. "In fact, after we came off stage he said, 'How did you get this superhero suit onto me, Aidan?!?' ... Magic!! But I didn't rehearse with him or anything so he knew nothing about the act or how I was going to include him. I just knew that he would be perfect, I am a massive fan of his! He has such great energy and showmanship!"

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Auditions 4" Episode 104 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Crews, Aiden McCann
Aidan McCann and Terry Crews. Trae Patton/NBC

Though he's one of the youngest acts on the show and, so far, the youngest to compete in the finale, McCann does not find consider that a disadvantage. In fact, he has high hopes of winning the whole thing.

"I think in AGT, age doesn't really matter — the expectation is that you are really good at what you do. As this is the All-Stars, everyone is really amazing at what they do!" he explains. "Simon said, 'It's the best of the best against the best!' That's so true, I am amazed by the other acts."

"For the finals, I plan to step it up by making my act more magical, more mind-blowing and to add in plenty of Irish humor! And perhaps incorporate the judges, the audience and maybe even Terry again!" he shares. "To win this entire competition would blow my mind! It is such a buzz performing on the AGT stage! It makes me feel so happy! To win would be unbelievable."

"I would have to buy a swimming pool for my back garden, even though the weather here in Ireland is not the best — it rains a lot!" he adds. "I'd really love to have my own show in Vegas, that would be awesome! I performed in [AGT season 13 winner] Shin Lim's show Limitless for one night, when I was 10 years old, so if I won, I would love the opportunity to go back to Vegas and to have my own show... that would be magic!"

In addition to McCann, aerialists and Philippines Got Talent 2016 winners Power Duo also made it into the finale after winning the superfan vote at the end of Monday's episode.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Auditions 4" Episode 104 -- Pictured: Power Duo
Power Duo. Trae Patton/NBC

So far, Power Duo and McCann are the only two acts in the AGT: All-Stars finale who didn't originally compete on AGT.

The other acts who have made it through so far include saxophonist Avery Dixon (AGT season 17), comedian Mike E. Winfield (AGT season 17), aerialist Aidan Bryant (AGT season 16 runner-up), choir Detroit Youth Choir (AGT season 14 runner-up), dance group Light Balance Kids (AGT season 14) and hand balancing act the Bello Sisters (AGT season 15).

America's Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

