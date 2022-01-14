America's Funniest Home Videos to Air Memorial Tribute for Late Host Bob Saget: 'A Comedy Legend'

America's Funniest Home Videos is paying tribute to late host, Bob Saget.

At the top of the upcoming episode on Sunday, the long-running TV program will air a series of highlights from Saget's time as host. In a preview of the tribute on YouTube, current host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the clip, saying, "Take a look back at Bob being Bob."

"By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning," the show wrote in the description of the preview. "Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world."

The description continued, "Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob. ❤."

Alfonso Ribeiro, Bob Saget Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos

The show also asked fans to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Saget's memory (the beloved comedian lost older sister Gay to the autoimmune disease in 1994).

"For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure," AFV wrote. "Bob was unparalleled in his generosity and dedication to the mission of the SRF and will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness and huge heart."

Saget, who died on Jan. 9, hosted AFV for eight seasons from 1990-97 on ABC. His successors include John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes, Tom Bergeron and Ribeiro.

AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS Bob Saget on America's Funniest Home Videos | Credit: ABC/Getty

Ribeiro previously paid tribute to the Full House alum on Instagram, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum added, "I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing. There's no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you."

Bergeron, 66, also opened up about Saget, recently telling PEOPLE, "He was a performer certainly, but he was a human being, first and foremost, and was remarkably well-grounded."

"There are some people out here [who] sit on the perceived totem pole [and it] is all they consider. I think Bob was one to not only appreciate his own abilities but to nurture and appreciate others. That's a wonderful trait," he added.