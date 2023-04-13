'Americans' Producer on How a 'Boozy Lunch' Inspired Matthew Rhys to Sketch Out a Devilish Disguise Idea

The Americans' cast and creative team gathered Wednesday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the critically acclaimed FX series

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 13, 2023 01:41 PM
Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys
Photo: DreamWorks/Amblin/FX/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Matthew Rhys was quite the jokester on the set of The Americans.

During the show's 10th anniversary reunion held at New York City's Paley Center for Media on Wednesday, producers and cast members got candid about behind-the-scenes shenanigans, specifically a time when several cast photos were "defaced" — including photos of Rhys and his costar wife Keri Russell.

Producer Joel Fields recalled during the panel discussion: "Joe [Weisberg] and I walked in [the writer's room] one day and someone had on Matthew and Keri's [cast] pictures – they'd been defaced. There's a devil on Matthew and a funny mustache on Keri."

Fields continued, "And we called the assistants in and we called the staff in and we go, 'Guys, it's all good to have fun it's fine, but this is a professional and respectful place to work and we really need to know who did this?' And one of the assistants finally goes, 'It's Matthew.'"

Rhys chimed in to explain, saying, "We had a boozy lunch, and I was like, 'New disguise options!'"

"So they stayed up," Fields quipped.

Joel Fields, Noah Emmerich, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and Joe Weisberg
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The show followed the lives of two married Russian spies posing as an American family in 1980s Washington, D.C. During its six-season run on FX, the show became affectionately infamous for its leads' disguises, including various wigs and mustaches.

At Wednesday's event, when Rhys was asked about which of those costumes he recalls, he joked with PEOPLE: "Well, I'm sporting Fernando's [mustache] tonight. I'm hoping it'll make it the night. I've glued it quite heavily."

He continued, "There was one character called Fernando that I enjoyed, just because of ... his Spanish disposition. Just because his wig, mustache, goatee, beard, Spanish accent."

Russell added, "Long, black hair. I think we all enjoyed [it]."

Keri Russell (L) and Matthew Rhys attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Neilson Barnard/Getty

During The Americans' run from 2013 to 2018, the onscreen chemistry between its leads developed into an off-screen romance as well.

Rhys, 48, revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month that he secretly dated Russell, 47, for "a solid year" before anyone on set found out.

When host Andy Cohen asked Rhys if he fell "in love on the show," the actor answered, "Yes, absolutely," and revealed that he actually first met the TV star "about a quarter of a century prior" in Los Angeles when Russell finished filming Felicity.

"We went to a kickball party hosted by Jennifer Grey," he said of the Dirty Dancing star, noting that he asked for Russell's number at the event.

"She gave it to me, but this is where it all falls apart," Rhys teased. "I have no memory of this because I was very inebriated, but I left a very inebriated message on her answering machine, as people had in those days."

"Which she didn't find charming," replied Cohen, 54, to which Rhys said, "Not in the slightest!"

The Americans can be streamed in full on Hulu.

