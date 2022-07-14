American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline Shares Rare Photo of Them Together

The reality star couple has been dating since at least the start of last year

Leticia Cline, Girlfriend of American Pickers' Mike Wolfe, Shares Rare Couple Picture: 'One of My Favorite Photos'

Leticia Cline, Girlfriend of American Pickers' Mike Wolfe, Shares Rare Couple Picture: 'One of My Favorite Photos'

Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline are going strong!

Cline, 42, shared a rare picture featuring the happy couple on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, calling the image "one of my favorite photos on my phone."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the cute snap, the American Pickers star, 57, put on a big smile as he nestled next to the former Beauty and the Beast model while they posed behind the steering wheel of the vintage car.

Mike and his entrepreneur girlfriend, 43, were first romantically linked in 2021 with TMZ reporting the pair had been dating since at least April that year.

Cline, a former model and now-motorcycle racer according to her Instagram bio, shares a mutual love for motorcycles in common with Mike.

Cline shared a picture of herself and Mike visiting the Harley-Davidson Museum in September.

The pair found love after Mike's wife of nearly nine years, Jodi Wolfe, filed for divorce from the reality TV star in July 2021.

Mike and Jodi couple share a 10-year-old daughter, Charlie Faeth.

Mike hosts American Pickers for the History Channel, which he continues without his former co-host Frank Fritz, who left the series last year amid a falling out between the duo and friends.

The reality series, which premiered in 2010, followed Mike and Fritz as they travel across the country and "earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure," according to History.com.

RELATED VIDEO: American Pickers' Frank Fritz Says He Hasn't Spoken to Longtime Co-Host Mike Wolfe in 2 Years

At the time of Fritz's exit, Mike responded to Fritz's claims that he hadn't spoken to his former friend in years in a statement to PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.