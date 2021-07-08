American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe's Wife Jodi Files for Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

American Pickers co-host Mike Wolfe's wife, Jodi Catherine Wolfe, has filed for divorce after nearly nine years of marriage.

According to court documents from the Williamson County Chancery Court in Franklin, Tennessee, and obtained by PEOPLE, the reason for the filing is listed as irreconcilable differences. The filing was submitted by Jodi in November, and their date of separation is listed as June 2020.

A rep for Mike did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The documents state that Jodi, 50, "would further show that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted" and that she and Mike are "unable to successfully live together" as a married couple.

She requested that the court make "an equitable division" of the duo's marital property and debts or approve an agreement on how to divide their marital estate, according to the legal paperwork.

Mike, 56, and Jodi tied the knot in Franklin, Tennessee, on Sept. 7, 2012. Earlier that year, they welcomed their now-9-year-old daughter, Charlie Faeth.

The court documents state that Jodi "has not participated in any other litigation concerning the custody" of the pair's daughter. However, at the time of the filing, Charlie was living with Jodi, who also has another non-minor child from a previous marriage.

Later, in a filing submitted in March, both Mike and Jodi "entered a collaborative family law participation agreement," according to court documents obtained nu PEOPLE.

Mike currently co-hosts American Pickers for the History Channel. The reality series, which premiered in 2010, follows Mike and fellow co-host Frank Fritz as they travel across the country and "earn a living by restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure," according to History.com.

Though Mike's social media posts largely highlight his work, he has shared multiple photos of his dog, Francie, and has spoken about being a father to Charlie.

"Becoming a dad late in life is never a dull moment but I know how special these moments are with her," he wrote on his official Facebook page while celebrating Father's Day last year. "I cannot believe how fast she is sprouting up. I loving being a dad to my brown eyed baby girl."