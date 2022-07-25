American Pickers' Frank Fritz Needs 'Time to Heal' Following Stroke, Says Rep for Mike Wolfe

Frank Fritz's American Pickers costar Mike Wolfe hopes fans will respect the privacy of his former co-host while Fritz recovers from a recent stroke.

"We asked that everyone keeps Frank and their thoughts and prayers," a rep for Wolfe, 58, told PEOPLE. "The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and giving [sic] him the space to do so."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wolfe announced on Instagram last week that Fritz, 56, had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks [sic] life and the journey he's been on," Wolfe wrote on Thursday alongside a photo of Fritz. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

He added, "Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

For now, Wolfe remains the only American Pickers cast member who has shared any updates on Fritz's health — Fritz and his team have not yet announced Fritz's hospitalization, and they have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz on American Pickers Credit: A+E Networks

Fritz and Wolfe previously starred on the antique restoration series, which debuted on the History Channel in 2010. However, a rift in their friendship — as well as the pandemic's timing — led to Fritz's departure as co-host of the show. A rep for The History Channel confirmed Fritz's exit to PEOPLE at the time.

In July 2021, Fritz revealed, "I haven't talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."